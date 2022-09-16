ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val and Ryan chat with Mo'Nique about best cities for beer lovers, Bears v. Packers, new movies

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

This week on "Windy City Weekend", award-winning actress and comedian, Mo'Nique, joins Val and Ryan!

Best Cities for Beer Lovers:

Do you consider yourself a regular at a bar here in the city? Well, based on a poll, Chicago is the best city in the U.S. for beer lovers! Check out which other cities made the top ten.

40 things to do before 40:

Did you ever have a bucket list growing up? How many things did you cross off of it? Well, this study found out what life experiences people should have before they turn 40.

2002 vs. 2022:

Do you remember what you were doing on this day in 2002, almost 20 years ago? This survey talks about trends that were ok in 2002 but wouldn't fly today in 2022.

SWEET EARTH:

Sweet Earth is a modern culinary movement born out of California with food that's good in every sense of the word.

Sweet Earth is a modern culinary movement born out of California with food that's good in every sense of the word. They prepare healthy frozen meals packed with plant-based protein.

They have frozen bowls, burritos, pizzas, deli slices and more! Don't feel guilty enjoying these deliciously nutritious meals inspired by different cultures.

Order meals today at their website, sweetearthfoods.com

And follow them for more info.

BEAR-LY ACCURATE PREDICTIONS:

Ryan is now 1-0 in his "Bear-ly Accurate" predictions after the Chicago Bears season opener.

Will he be able to "ax the competition" this week? Tune in each Friday for a new prediction, and make your own list to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!

And a big thank you to Bad Axe Throwing for hosting this "Bear-ly Accurate Prediction" Visit them at 165 N Loomis St. or one of their other Chicago Locations. And check out their website for parties, events and nightly outings: Bad Axe Throwing

ROEPER SPEND OR SAVE:

"Woman King" - SPEND

In the biggest release of the week, "Woman King" stars Viola Davis as the leader of an all-female tribe of West Africa in the 19th century.

"Woman King" - SPEND

"Confess, Fletch" - SPEND

"Confess, Fletch" stars Jon Hamm in a role made famous by Chevy Chase, where an investigative reporter becomes a prime suspect in a murder.

"See How They Run" - SPEND

"See How They Run" is a murder mystery set in 1950s London, where a main crew member of a movie cast is murdered.

"Pearl" - SPEND

"Pearl" is an American slasher prequel to the cult horror, "X".

GREEN TIE BALL THIS WEEKEND:

The Green Tie Ball, benefiting Chicago Gateway Green, is one of Chicago's longest-running and most anticipated gala events.

This year's theme, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, encourages guests to pair their finest black-tie attire with their coolest sneakers. For those wishing to pump up their look, The Sole Revival will be on-hand to customize their kicks. Guests can also purchase a new pair of Converse to customize onsite.

VIP Guests will have access to an exclusive lounge complete with private premium bars, reserved seating areas, passed hors d'oeuvres and swag bags. All guests will be invited to attend the afterparty at Tao Nightclub with no additional charge for entry.

Click Here to purchase tickets.

ABC 7 Chicago

