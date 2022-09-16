ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CoinDesk

SEC's Crypto Guidance Pushes US Banks to Rethink Custody Projects: Report

Guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on how lenders should treat customers' digital assets is disrupting the banks' crypto projects, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In March, the SEC said all U.S.-listed public companies that function as crypto custodians should account for their crypto...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

SEC lawsuit claims jurisdiction as ETH nodes are ‘clustered’ in the US

The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has made an unprecedented claim that Ethereum transactions take place in the United States as Ethereum nodes are “clustered more densely” in the U.S. than in any other country. The SEC argument is found within a Sept. 19 lawsuit against crypto...
LAW
coingeek.com

Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets

A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CoinDesk

Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

The White House Publishes Guidelines for Regulating Digital Assets

The U.S President, Joe Biden has set up a new framework on how cryptocurrency will be traded and regulated in the U.S. The framework focuses on how cryptocurrency can be improved to perform a seamless transaction and also reduce crime that can occur from the use of digital assets amongst investors and the crypto space in general.
POTUS
cryptobriefing.com

U.K. Financial Regulator FCA Warns Against Using FTX

The FCA has previously warned U.K. consumers against FTX rival Binance. The Financial Conduct Authority has posted a caution about FTX. The U.K. financial watchdog published a statement on its website Friday, noting that the exchange is not registered to offer financial services in the U.K. “This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK,” the note read. “You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”
ECONOMY
u.today

SEC Suing Crypto Influencer for Promoting Shady Projects

Controversial cryptocurrency influencer Ian Balina has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Balina allegedly failed to disclose the compensation he received for promoting initial coin offerings, thus violating federal securities laws. The SEC complaint says that he received a 30% bonus from software company Sparkster to promote...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company

While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Congress demands crypto payments notification from DOS when helping Ukraine

A new bill demanding a congressional notification prior to payments of the United States Department of State (DOS) rewards using cryptocurrencies surfaced as the U.S. Congress raised concerns about the evasion of sanctions. The Rewards for Justice Program, a counterterrorism rewards program run by the Secretary of State, offers rewards...
FOREIGN POLICY
crowdfundinsider.com

Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain

The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments

Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
LIFESTYLE
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin

WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

US SEC Sues Owner of Alleged Ponzi-Like Cryptocurrency Scam

The US SEC has gone after two companies and their chief that promised to invest in cryptocurrency but allegedly didn’t. The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a lawsuit again two advisory companies and their owner for running a Ponzi-like cryptocurrency scheme. The firms operated for over four years and...
ECONOMY

