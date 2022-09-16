The FCA has previously warned U.K. consumers against FTX rival Binance. The Financial Conduct Authority has posted a caution about FTX. The U.K. financial watchdog published a statement on its website Friday, noting that the exchange is not registered to offer financial services in the U.K. “This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK,” the note read. “You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”

