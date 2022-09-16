Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
SEC's Crypto Guidance Pushes US Banks to Rethink Custody Projects: Report
Guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on how lenders should treat customers' digital assets is disrupting the banks' crypto projects, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In March, the SEC said all U.S.-listed public companies that function as crypto custodians should account for their crypto...
u.today
Ripple CEO Says SEC “Not Interested” in Applying Law After Filing Motion for Summary Judgement
Blockchain company Ripple has filed joined motions for summary judgment together with the U.S. Securities and the Exchange Commission. In a tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse slammed the SEC in a tweet, claiming that it is not “interested in applying the law.”. The regulator asserts that a purchase of...
CoinTelegraph
SEC lawsuit claims jurisdiction as ETH nodes are ‘clustered’ in the US
The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has made an unprecedented claim that Ethereum transactions take place in the United States as Ethereum nodes are “clustered more densely” in the U.S. than in any other country. The SEC argument is found within a Sept. 19 lawsuit against crypto...
LAW・
coingeek.com
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets
A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
blockchain.news
The White House Publishes Guidelines for Regulating Digital Assets
The U.S President, Joe Biden has set up a new framework on how cryptocurrency will be traded and regulated in the U.S. The framework focuses on how cryptocurrency can be improved to perform a seamless transaction and also reduce crime that can occur from the use of digital assets amongst investors and the crypto space in general.
cryptobriefing.com
U.K. Financial Regulator FCA Warns Against Using FTX
The FCA has previously warned U.K. consumers against FTX rival Binance. The Financial Conduct Authority has posted a caution about FTX. The U.K. financial watchdog published a statement on its website Friday, noting that the exchange is not registered to offer financial services in the U.K. “This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK,” the note read. “You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Lawyers Should Feel Confident in XRP Lawsuit Summary Judgement, Says Crypto Legal Expert
Prominent XRP-supporting attorney John Deaton says that Ripple Labs’ general counsel has reason to be confident as the company moves to end its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the payments firm issued XRP as...
u.today
SEC Suing Crypto Influencer for Promoting Shady Projects
Controversial cryptocurrency influencer Ian Balina has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Balina allegedly failed to disclose the compensation he received for promoting initial coin offerings, thus violating federal securities laws. The SEC complaint says that he received a 30% bonus from software company Sparkster to promote...
bitcoinist.com
British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company
While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
CoinTelegraph
Congress demands crypto payments notification from DOS when helping Ukraine
A new bill demanding a congressional notification prior to payments of the United States Department of State (DOS) rewards using cryptocurrencies surfaced as the U.S. Congress raised concerns about the evasion of sanctions. The Rewards for Justice Program, a counterterrorism rewards program run by the Secretary of State, offers rewards...
crowdfundinsider.com
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum to Move Transactions Off Mainnet and Onto Layer-2, ETH-Compatible Chains: Report
Now that Ethereum (ETH), the world’s largest smart contract platform, has completed the Merge, it’s time to get ready for the next set of Ethereum upgrades – “the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge.”. As noted in an update released via an OKX – Okcoin research partnership,...
Biden outlines plans for crypto regulation, citing risk of fraud
US government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
cryptopotato.com
Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments
Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin
WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
cryptopotato.com
US SEC Sues Owner of Alleged Ponzi-Like Cryptocurrency Scam
The US SEC has gone after two companies and their chief that promised to invest in cryptocurrency but allegedly didn’t. The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a lawsuit again two advisory companies and their owner for running a Ponzi-like cryptocurrency scheme. The firms operated for over four years and...
What Does the Launch of a Crypto Exchange Backed by Wall Street Mean for Coinbase?
A new cryptocurrency exchange from a trio of Wall Street giants is a potential threat for Coinbase.
