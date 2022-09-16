ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers closing in on NFL history that will infuriate Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of making history–one that would absolutely crush the Chicago Bears even more. As if breaking the hearts of Bears fans isn’t enough, Rodgers and co. are about to take one thing that the Chicago fan base can be proud about in their history. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Packers are just one win away from tying the Bears’ record for the most wins in NFL history.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp

You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
