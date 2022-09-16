Read full article on original website
Special delivery for Joe? DeSantis' migrant planes he used to send 50 to Martha's Vineyard is currently headed to Biden's Rehoboth beach home - as Democratic sheriff threatens Florida gov. with criminal kidnapping charges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plane he used to send 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard is on the move again – heading for President Biden’s Rehoboth home in Delaware. DeSantis last week sparked a spectacular escalation in the ongoing immigration war between the Republican GOP’s in...
US Senate candidates in Louisiana release new campaign ads
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With midterm elections only seven weeks away, Louisiana’s likely front-runners in this year’s U.S. Senate race — Republican Sen. John Kennedy and former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon, a moderate Democrat — released television ads in the hopes of reaching more voters and getting them to the polls Nov. 8.
Trump legal team balks at judge's declassification questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team has told a newly appointed independent arbiter that it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of the documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home, saying that issue could be part of Trump’s defense if he’s indicted. Lawyers for Trump and for the Justice Department are to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday before a veteran judge named last week as special master to review the roughly 11,000 documents — including about 100 marked as classified — taken during the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. Ahead of the status conference, Raymond Dearie, the special master, requested the two sides to submit a proposed agenda and also provided a draft plan for how he envisions the process moving forward over the next two months. Trump’s lawyers signaled in a Monday evening letter their objection to several aspects of that draft plan, including a request from Dearie that they disclose to him and to the Justice Department information about the classification status of the seized documents.
Federal gun law ruled unconstitutional by a West Texas federal judge
West Texas federal judge has ruled unconstitutional a federal law saying those under felony indictments cannot buy guns. US District Judge David Counts whose district includes Midland, Odessa and Pecos – dismissed a federal indictment
