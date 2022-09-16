ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

matadornetwork.com

Newark Airport Is Officially No Longer an NYC Airport. Here’s How That Impacts Your Flights.

If you’re headed on a flight to New York, you’re typically looking at three airport options: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LAG), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). EWR has become a staple even though it’s in New Jersey because of its proximity to New York City — it’s closer to some parts of Manhattan than the JFK airport in Queens. And yet the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has decided that EWR will no longer be considered a New York City airport as of October 3. A tweet with a memo from Lufthansa Airlines confirmed by Travel+Leisure explained the IATA’s new standard for coding multi-city airports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight

Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
