Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams unveils free WiFi program for NYCHA residents that could cost upward of $30M annually
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers living in NYCHA developments will be able to get free WiFi and basic cable as part of a multi-million dollar program rolled out Monday by Mayor Adams, who touted the initiative as a long overdue “21st century infrastructure” necessity. The program, dubbed...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in August?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 1,954 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of August, according to NYPD traffic data.
matadornetwork.com
Newark Airport Is Officially No Longer an NYC Airport. Here’s How That Impacts Your Flights.
If you’re headed on a flight to New York, you’re typically looking at three airport options: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LAG), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). EWR has become a staple even though it’s in New Jersey because of its proximity to New York City — it’s closer to some parts of Manhattan than the JFK airport in Queens. And yet the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has decided that EWR will no longer be considered a New York City airport as of October 3. A tweet with a memo from Lufthansa Airlines confirmed by Travel+Leisure explained the IATA’s new standard for coding multi-city airports.
Thrillist
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight
Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
NYC towing company hit with class action lawsuit alleging racketeering, overcharging customers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which also names NYPD Commissioner Keechant...
Outsourced NYC Trash is Causing a ‘Never-Ending Odor Event’ Upstate, Lawsuit Alleges
Residents in upstate New York are putting a new statewide constitutional right to its first test in two lawsuits filed this spring, alleging that a landfill receiving garbage from the city is disrupting their right to clean air and a healthful environment. Residents in upstate New York are putting a...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
What are the side effects of the newest coronavirus booster shot?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters that target two Omicron sub-variants, which have surged in the United States in 2022, are now available -- and some may be wondering about the potential side effects that come with the latest shot. Here’s what you need to know about this latest...
National Grid Day of Service event drives ‘positive impact’ on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- National Grid volunteers, in partnership with the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, devoted Friday morning to beautifying the borough’s Bay Street Corridor in celebration of the first anniversary of the company’s Project C Day of Service. “Project C is about being present, engaged and...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Renting a Two-Bedroom NYC Apartment Is Almost 50% More Expensive Now, Study Finds
Renting an apartment in the Big Apple has been everything but easy this year, with prices witnessing the biggest increase in a decade. According to a new report, one-bedrooms and studio apartments aren't the only ones that took a hard hit. While there is strength in numbers and renting with...
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
Wegmans ends self-checkout app. Can high-tech food shopping survive on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past three years, Wegmans shoppers have enjoyed a seamless shopping experience, completely skipping the checkout line and opting to scan, bag and pay for their groceries via a modern, convenient app. But some customers were apparently avoiding more than just the wait. “Unfortunately, the...
Success eludes New York's plan to convert hotels into affordable housing
After a year and $200 million committed, New York hasn’t created a single apartment, thanks in part to piecemeal policy and a powerful union.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
wxhc.com
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 8