sonomacountygazette.com
Napa-based documentary high lights horrors of Roundup
“Have film will travel.” That’s Brian Lilla’s modus operandi or MO. Thanks to Edie Otis — a long time real estate broker and Sonoma County resident — Lilla will travel from his home in Napa to the Rialto Theater in Sebastopol for a once-only benefit screening of his documentary, Children of the Vine, on Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are $10 (Note: local citizens are coughing up $500 for Lilla to speak). In July, Otis saw the documentary at a fundraiser for Preserve Rural Sonoma County and was so impressed she felt it had to be seen again and again by as wide and as diverse an audience as possible.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Beverage industry supplier ATPGroup hires rep for California office
James Roblee is the technical support representative for the enology division of ATPGroup, a supplier to the wine, beer, food and pharmaceutical markets. Based in Larchmont, New York, the company has its Northern California base in Windsor. “We are excited to welcome James to the ATPGroup team,” stated Max Buiani,...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How this California vintner pushed open doors for Black women in the wine industry
Theopolis Vineyards owner and founder Theodora Lee, described on her website as “Theo-Patra, Queen of the Vineyards,” was recently honored by the Association of African American Vintners as a trailblazer as first Black female owner of a vineyard in Northern California. A bold, energetic, multi-tasker with the salt-and-pepper...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signed major California climate package. But what about ‘no-brainer’ parking reform?
When Gov. Gavin Newsom stood in front of cameras in a Vallejo parking lot on Friday to celebrate a sweeping package of new climate legislation, some environmentalists and urban planners noticed that one bill was conspicuously missing — Assembly Bill 2097. The measure, authored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Latino Community Foundation to invest $1 million to support Latino entrepreneurship in Sonoma County, elsewhere
The Latino Community Foundation announced it’s distributing $1 million in grant money to 17 Latino-led organizations that work with California entrepreneurs. The state currently has the highest number of small businesses with Latino owners, who generate nearly $120 billion in revenue, state officials said in a news release last week.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Healdsburg accounting firm founder reveals what’s next after Moss Adams merger
Renee Mengali was so eager to get into the world of accounting that she got her high school diploma at 16 and a year later was a graduate in accounting from Heald Business College in Santa Rosa. A love of numbers came from a high school bookkeeping class. She was...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cannabis dispensary eyes new market with expansion into eastern Santa Rosa
A local marijuana dispensary is seeking to expand its footprint into eastern Santa Rosa with a new location. Jane Dispensary, which has a shop on Armory Road near Santa Rosa Junior College, plans to open a second location in a vacant 2000-square-foot commercial space on Highway 12 just east of Brush Creek Trail.
Taste of winter, much-needed rain arrives in California
After an astoundingly hot and dry summer, needed rain and cooler air is finally sweeping into portions of California -- and the pattern change is even going to result in snow for some of the highest peaks. While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Petaluma emerges at forefront of battle over tenant rights amid Sonoma County housing crunch
Emergency actions taken by the federal, state and local governments to help renters during the upheaval caused by COVID-19 are coming to a close as the pandemic wanes. The latest one is a Sonoma County ordinance that prevents eviction for tenants who can prove that they can’t pay the rent because of financial distress triggered by the pandemic. It is set to expire on Sept. 22.
California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’
The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic
In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
