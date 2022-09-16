Read full article on original website
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
bigislandvideonews.com
Prosecutors Detail Criminal Charges Against Carvalho In Hawaiian Beaches Murder
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 36-year-old Puna man has been charged with murder, burglary, and criminal property damage in the incident that involved the death of 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga. In a Monday news release, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced his office has charged 36 year-old Michael Dwayne...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waikiki cold case murder suspect appears in Nevada court for extradition proceedings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appeared in a Reno courtroom on Friday for his first extradition hearing, but declined to make a decision right away on whether he wanted to waive his right to fight the process. The 77-year-old was arrested at his Nevada home...
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Hawaii business owner, Maui County official charged with bribery and public corruption
A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, is accused of bribing...
KITV.com
Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now, they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
KITV.com
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green will issue executive order protecting abortion rights if elected
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lt. Governor Josh Green released a statement promising to protect abortion rights in the state of Hawaii if he is elected Governor in November. "If elected governor, Green will immediately issue an executive order to protect women in Hawaii from laws in states like Texas that restrict access to reproductive care and procedures, including abortions," he said in a press release.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
KITV.com
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Charged With Hawaiian Beaches Murder, Victim Identified
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police have charged 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II with second-degree murder, and an array of other offenses, following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches that began as a reported active burglary. Police have charged 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II with second-degree murder – and an array of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
KITV.com
Momentum building for legalization of recreational marijuana in Hawaii
There's a huge push underway to allow the recreational use of marijuana, even though the drug is still illegal under federal law. A group of state leaders, dispensaries and patients are crafting a plan to establish a system for the Legislature to consider next session.
KITV.com
Governor Ige declares 4th emergency proclamation over food insecurity to continue SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, emergency allotments. The disaster emergency relief, in line with COVID emergency relief, will be extended through November 18, 2022.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property
Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
KITV.com
Maui police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old son
The Maui Police Department are seeking help locating a missing mom and her son. Michaela Gomez, 33, and Kanawai Texeira, 4, were reported missing on Monday, September, 19.
