Reno, NV

KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Prosecutors Detail Criminal Charges Against Carvalho In Hawaiian Beaches Murder

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 36-year-old Puna man has been charged with murder, burglary, and criminal property damage in the incident that involved the death of 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga. In a Monday news release, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced his office has charged 36 year-old Michael Dwayne...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green will issue executive order protecting abortion rights if elected

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lt. Governor Josh Green released a statement promising to protect abortion rights in the state of Hawaii if he is elected Governor in November. "If elected governor, Green will immediately issue an executive order to protect women in Hawaii from laws in states like Texas that restrict access to reproductive care and procedures, including abortions," he said in a press release.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Man Charged With Hawaiian Beaches Murder, Victim Identified

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police have charged 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II with second-degree murder, and an array of other offenses, following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches that began as a reported active burglary. Police have charged 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II with second-degree murder – and an array of...
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property

Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
HILO, HI

