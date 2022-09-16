Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album
Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice
Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music. “That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”More from VIBE.comLupe Fiasco To Teach Rap Course At The Massachusetts Institute Of TechnologyJazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, "'Round Midnight"Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note...
Mariah Carey Plans on Eventually Releasing Her Secret ’90s Alt-Rock Album
Mariah Carey dished in a new interview on Friday (Sept. 16) about her plans to release Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the alternative rock album she secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick. Speaking to Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Now podcast, Mimi revealed that she recently came across the version of the album with her vocals in the forefront. “The quest for that version is going great. We actually have it,” she said. “This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it. Most people, I’d rather they don’t even know about it until we decide exactly what happens from that quest of...
Here Are All the Artists Attending 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week is only days away, and this year is as packed as ever when it comes to star-studded panels, Q&As and showcases that will take place the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 1. The 32nd edition of Latin Music Week, the longest-running Latin music industry gathering in the world, will be packed with back-to-back appearances by artists such as Chiquis, Ivy Queen, Camilo, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme and Chayanne, to name a few, throughout the week in Miami’s Faena Forum. The lineup of events includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH...
Latin’s Top Producers Talk Stepping Out of the Studio and Into the Spotlight
One of the biggest global hits of the year belongs to a mysterious, fast-rising 24-year-old Argentine producer. Bizarrap’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” — an electronica club banger featuring Spanish singer Quevedo — spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart this summer and has quickly cemented the producer’s place alongside hit-makers like Tainy, Ovy on the Drums and Edgar Barrera. All four have helped pave the way for a new wave of Latin producers who are moving from behind the scenes and into the global spotlight. “It shows you in today’s world that consistency is more important than just a...
Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to Produce 2023 Oscars
Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced on Saturday (Sept. 17). For the eighth consecutive year, Weiss also will direct the show, which will air live on ABC and broadcast on outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. It will be Weiss’s second time and Kirshner’s first time producing the Oscars. Weiss first produced the show five years ago in tandem with Donna Gigliotti. “We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm,” Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a...
Beyonce Congratulates ‘Original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Win With Flowers, Touching Card
Dreams really do come true, especially when you’re a Dreamgirl. Beyoncé paid homage to actress Sheryl Lee Ralph over the weekend after the Abbott Elementary star’s Emmy win last week. In an Instagram video on Saturday (Sept. 17), Ralph shared her shock at receiving an enormous bouquet of white and yellow flowers from Queen Bey that came with a touching note. “To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” Ralph read from the card. “All my love, Beyoncé.” Shaking her head in disbelief while rocking a Superman baseball hat — as the upbeat anthem “We’re Your Dreamgirls” blasts in the...
Ramsey Lewis Dies: Grammy Winner And NEA Jazz Master Was 87
Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...
Charlie Puth Talks ‘Personal’ Self-Titled Album, Working With Jung Kook & More
Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells...
Jack Harlow, Calvin Harris & More of the Best Moments From Life Is Beautiful 2022 Day 3
Sunday was a high-energy close-out to the 2022 Life Is Beautiful festival, known for marrying music, art, food and comedy and delivering an eclectic lineup that touches all genres. The third day of the event, which blankets 18 blocks in the urban downtown core of Las Vegas, welcomed an all-star list of music’s top acts, including Calvin Harris, Jack Harlow, Dermot Kennedy, Big Boi, Beach House and Becky Hall, just to name a few. In between seeing these electric sets, the 170,000 estimated attendees sampled food from local restaurants, drank batched cocktails, attended exclusive dinners, snapped selfies in front of...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Davido Announces Inaugural Are We African Yet?(A.W.A.Y) Festival
Artist/producer Davido is launching his first annual Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) Festival. Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay and BNXN (FKA Buju) are among the performers who will join the Afrobeats star/festival founder onstage at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 18, 2022. A release announcing the A.W.A.Y Festival says its mission “is to unite communities, promote collaboration and celebrate the diversity and magic of African music and culture.” The event is also described as an “opportunity to build a coalition between Africa and the world. Through the power of music, A.W.A.Y seeks to celebrate our shared parallels in culture, dance, clothing and...
The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album
The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
R&B Group WanMor Signs With Mary J Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions
R&B quartet WanMor announced on Monday (Sept. 19) their new deal under Mary J Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions and 300 Entertainment. “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B and the next generation of R&B artists,” says Mary J. Blige. “This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul, and that sound remains in our DNA. When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting and cultivating true R&B talent is why I started Beautiful Life Productions, and I couldn’t be more proud to do this with these young men.”
Julio Iglesias Jr. Releases New Single “Into The Night,” Announces New Album
Julio Iglesias Jr., son of the famed singer Julio Iglesias, has announced a new covers album, Under The Covers, which is set to drop on February 7 and features big names like Jewel. To celebrate the news, Iglesias Jr. has also shared his newest single, “Into The Night,” a duet...
Roxy Music Celebrates 50 Years of Romanticism and Art-Rock on Reunion Tour: Concert Review
Just over 50 years ago, on the same day, June 16, 1972, two albums were released that changed the landscape of rock and its sartorial splendor: Roxy Music’s eponymously titled debut and David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” While each album was conveniently tagged as part of the start of glam-rock and its slow movement from Britain to the U.S., “Roxy Music” was something that “Ziggy Stardust” was not, despite the latter’s grandeur: downright weird. Dressed in a mix of ’50s greaser leather, silver spacesuits and more feathers than a revival of “La...
Metallica Announces 2022 Helping Hands Concert and Auction
Metallica is bringing its Helping Hands benefit concert back for a third year, the band announced on Monday (Sept. 19). On behalf of the rockers’ All Within My Hands foundation, the 2022 edition of the Helping Hands Concert and Auction will make its Southern California debut on Dec. 16, when Metallica will hit the stage at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater with a number of yet-to-be-revealed special guests. Tickets for the special event will go on sale to the general public starting Friday (Sept. 23) at 10 a.m. local time. Customers will have two-ticket limit per person — with 100 percent of proceeds...
Watch Blake Shelton Duet on ‘Austin’ With Kelly Clarkson & Roast His Former ‘Voice’ Colleague
The Voice is officially returning to television on Monday night (Sept. 19), with judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton — the latter of whom appeared on Monday’s Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss what it’s been like to have Cabello as a new coach in place of Clarkson. “Camila has done a good job,” Shelton said, adding: “Nobody’s you. There’s only one Kelly Clarkson, but there is one person we found who can talk as much as you, and that’s Camila.” “I know, I met her. We had to edit down our interview,” the 40-year-old singer replied, to which...
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
