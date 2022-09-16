Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard’s ‘most wanted’ reportedly surrendered, but there’s no record of it
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - It has been five days since city officials reported that the “most wanted” suspect turned himself in on charges related to a drive-by shooting, but he has not been booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. So far, city officials have not offered an explanation....
15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two shootings happening on both sides of the bay, Chunchula and Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement on both sides of the bay investigating weekend shootings, one in Foley, another in Chunchula. Early Saturday morning, multiple agencies responded to gunfire at a Foley sports bar, where the victim was shot in the head. Police said the victim, Gary Patterson, was shot in the head after a fight broke out at the bar, and the alleged triggerman shot him then bolted.
Mobile man shot several times during argument at home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
utv44.com
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One person injured in early Sunday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after one person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on Azalea Road. According to police officials officers were dispatched to the Bank Night Life club around 2:26 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired near that location. When officers arrived they found on male victim with life threatening injuries from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WKRG
Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s
NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man started swinging around an ax in a McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police say. NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley man charged with vehicular homicide after Sunday wreck
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man is in jail and charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide. Investigators say he killed someone walking on County Road 12, Sunday. Anthony Prim was booked into Baldwin County Jail hours later. Sunday morning around 5:30 investigators say Prim was leaving a...
Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested after police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Health Department employee was arrested after Mobile Police said he led officers on a chase following a crash. Scott Chavers, 54, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15 after officers stopped a vehicle at Westbound I-10 near Virginia Street. Officers believed the vehicle was involved in a crash that […]
Mobile Fire Rescue responds to brush fire north of Downtown
UPDATE: An MFRD spokesperson says crews were called to two large brush fires. Three engines, a brush truck, and a ladder truck responded. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Firefighters were called to the report of a brush fire at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Crews were sent to put out a blaze near the […]
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The triggerman in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot is back in jail. Adam Miller took a plea deal from Mobile County prosecutors in 2019, admitting that he fatally shot Ke’lei Morris and agreeing to testify against co-defendant Steven Mason in exchange for a split 20-year sentence that included three years behind bars and probation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Store owner says thief smashed window, stole CBD products
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just before sunrise the CannaBama CBD store had an unwanted visitor. “A man threw a bird statue through our window in order to break the glass and break in,” said store manager Angeleigh Taylor. Store manager Angeleigh Taylor says the glass didn’t break enough for...
Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA
UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Adopt Petey, a cute boxer mix with an underbite
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old boxer mix named Petey.
