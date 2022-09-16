FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement on both sides of the bay investigating weekend shootings, one in Foley, another in Chunchula. Early Saturday morning, multiple agencies responded to gunfire at a Foley sports bar, where the victim was shot in the head. Police said the victim, Gary Patterson, was shot in the head after a fight broke out at the bar, and the alleged triggerman shot him then bolted.

FOLEY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO