Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case. 38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase. [Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]. The chase started after police say...
Newburgh man convicted in 2016 DUI fatal arrested again
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man arrested late Saturday night and charged with drunk driving with an infant is no stranger to police. Six years ago, Coleman Sheridan was involved in a high-profile drunk driving case that led to the death of Janet Gries. The 51-year-old Darmstadt resident was taking an early morning jog […]
EPD: Man charged in Ravenswood Drive murder investigation
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Ravenswood Drive earlier this year.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler Co. now charged in Grayson Co. after deputies find drugs while serving warrant
A Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler County on drug and other charges has been charged in Grayson County after deputies serving a warrant found drugs on the suspect. Wednesday night at approximately 7:15, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin, Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter arrived at 404 East Maple Street in Caneyville where they made contact with the wanted subject, 45-year-old Shannon D. Thomas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OPD: Firearm discharged at vehicle with 5-year-old inside
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also […]
Tennessee Tribune
Six Members of Clarksville Mongols Members Motorcycle Gang Found Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder
A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a member of the Mongols, was also convicted by the same jury of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy with the Clarksville Mongols. After a three-and-a-half-month trial, the jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern,...
14news.com
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing neglect charges after a two-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child was taken to St. Vincent Hospital on June 1. Authorities say 30-year-old Kashia Blanks took the child to the hospital after they became unresponsive in their...
14news.com
Police called to shots fired report in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to a shots fired call late Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of First Street just after 11 p.m. Officers say they found shell casings in the area but no injuries or damages have been reported. If you know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Fiancée of Ravenswood Dr. murder victim speaks out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 27, Sessily Bruner and her children witnessed her finacee’s murder. On Monday, she spoke with 14 News about the tragic incident. Bruner says she and her three children still live in the house where it happened. “Our whole world is upside down,” Bruner...
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
Officer injured while chasing man with guitar, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an officer injured themselves while chasing a man who was beforehand strumming a guitar while riding a bicycle in the middle of a street. Officers say they saw the man riding down N Evans Avenue while playing guitar. According to EPD, officers turned on their emergency […]
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking
(WEHT) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police make comment on social media claim
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
wevv.com
Owensboro man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking large amounts of meth
An Owensboro man was sentenced to several decades in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. The Owensboro Police Department announced Friday that Central Holman of Owensboro had been sentenced to 260 months in federal prison - just over 21.5 years. Holman's sentence is...
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of text message scams
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County sheriff’s office says they’ve received reports of people in the county receiving scam text messages. The messages reportedly claim to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Deputies say if you receive a message that seems fishy, the best...
14news.com
Organization looking for transportation after 4 vehicle crash on Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An organization was left in need of transportation after a four vehicle crash on Saturday. Founder for Foster Care In The U.S., Jessica Angelique says her company car was parked out front of her house when someone hit another moving car and totaled hers. Angelique says...
wevv.com
Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation
Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
wevv.com
Multiple departments battle large house fire in Posey County
Crews were working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana on Monday. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire told us that multiple...
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
Comments / 0