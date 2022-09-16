ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program

Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday

The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown. Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos got the win on Sunday, but their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, got trolled pretty hard on social media. Denver had a pretty tough time on offense on Sunday, with the Broncos star quarterback and his unit getting booed pretty hard throughout the game. During the game, one...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral

Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Sean Clifford Taking Brutal Hit

During the first quarter of this Saturday's game between Penn State and Auburn, senior quarterback Sean Clifford was nearly split in half by Owen Pappoe. Pappoe's huge hit on Clifford was legal. Although it seemed like a devastating blow to the Penn State quarterback, he got right back up and kept playing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Has 2-Word Message For Dolphins

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew a massive lead in a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins today. So what did Jackson have to say to the team that beat him?. Taking to Twitter, Jackson offered props to the Dolphins for a great game. He pledged to get the Ravens back on track next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Erin Andrews News

Longtime Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared some terrifying news earlier this week. Andrews revealed that her car driver fell asleep at the wheel on the way from an interview with Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring,”...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision

That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
GREEN BAY, WI
