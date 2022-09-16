ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral

Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Situation Clear

Tom Brady's marriage is currently under the microscope, with reports of his relationship with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, being on the rocks. The legendary quarterback and the iconic supermodel have been married since 2009. They have two children together. Brady, 45, is continuing to play football, which appears to be frustrating for his wife, who understandably wants him at home more.
Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday

The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown. Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter

UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
College Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Byron Leftwich hasn't landed an NFL head coaching job yet. However, the former NFL quarterback is getting mentioned for a college job. CBS Sports is reporting that Leftwich could be a candidate for the Arizona State vacancy. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday. Would...
Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker. Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games. The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos got the win on Sunday, but their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, got trolled pretty hard on social media. Denver had a pretty tough time on offense on Sunday, with the Broncos star quarterback and his unit getting booed pretty hard throughout the game. During the game, one...
Look: Lamar Jackson Has 2-Word Message For Dolphins

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew a massive lead in a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins today. So what did Jackson have to say to the team that beat him?. Taking to Twitter, Jackson offered props to the Dolphins for a great game. He pledged to get the Ravens back on track next week.
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision

That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
