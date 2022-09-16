ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Includes Pitt in Top Five

On Saturday, top senior forward recruit Papa Kante included Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in his top five schools list, along with Memphis, Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high-school ball for South Kent School, where Pitt staffer Gilbert Brown coached just a few years back. Kante is ranked as the No. 91 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, and is a four-star prospect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
voiceofmotown.com

Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtvbam.com

HS Football: UC upsets Reading, Tekonsha romps, Quincy and Bronson lose

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.
READING, MI
WVNews

Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame

Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Western Michigan Broncos#American Football#Pittsburgh Panthers#Kickoff#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Fbs
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Kalamazoo may need No. 2 plan as state moves to override city’s repeal of decency law

The city of Kalamazoo made national news after it decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering in July. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously to reduce these acts from misdemeanors with possible jail time to infractions punishable by fines. But if the Michigan Legislature passes a bill introduced Sept. 7 by Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, state law would override the city ordinance.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy