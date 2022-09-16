Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
WWMTCw
WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
MLive.com
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi calls out WMU fans after alleged bottle-throwing incident
KALAMAZOO, MI – Pitt’s football team overcame injuries at quarterback to escape Western Michigan with a 34-13 win Saturday, but what allegedly happened off the field left Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi with a sour taste in his mouth. Narduzzi, now in his eighth year atop Pitt’s...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Includes Pitt in Top Five
On Saturday, top senior forward recruit Papa Kante included Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in his top five schools list, along with Memphis, Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high-school ball for South Kent School, where Pitt staffer Gilbert Brown coached just a few years back. Kante is ranked as the No. 91 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, and is a four-star prospect.
voiceofmotown.com
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
wtvbam.com
HS Football: UC upsets Reading, Tekonsha romps, Quincy and Bronson lose
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 4: Highlights, scores, controversy from the gridiron
Grand Rapids Union suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-29 at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer. Red Hawks coach Don Fellows was none too pleased with a late call that went against Union.
WVNews
Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame
Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
25-Year-Old Woman Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a Kalamazoo woman. The crash happened in the 800 block of North Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo at about 1:20 p.m.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
WFMJ.com
New Castle man accused of slamming juvenile onto football field turf
A New Castle man is accused of slamming a juvenile victim on the ground on a high school football field. Police say they were dispatched to the Neshannock High School Football field on August 20 in reference to an assault. Police were able to obtain video of the incident and...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
wkzo.com
Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Outrage is foaming up on social media over a Kalamazoo coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a local Christian group opposing abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street will donate 20 percent of sales from...
Ohio police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Kalamazoo may need No. 2 plan as state moves to override city’s repeal of decency law
The city of Kalamazoo made national news after it decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering in July. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously to reduce these acts from misdemeanors with possible jail time to infractions punishable by fines. But if the Michigan Legislature passes a bill introduced Sept. 7 by Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, state law would override the city ordinance.
