ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Burn ban issued in Sebastian County Friday

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3eDC_0hyTl3nk00

Due to dry conditions, a burn ban was issued Friday for Sebastian County by County Judge David Hudson.

Outdoor burning of trash, debris, brush, or other materials during the burn ban is prohibited.

Lawns, fields, and wooded areas are exceptionally dry, and the "flashpoint for outdoor fires is unusually low," according to a news release from Hudson's office.

Windy conditions can fuel wildfires. Western Arkansas has been under drought this summer.

A wildfire was reported Thursday night in a wooded area near Greenwood. No property damage was reported.

Anyone violating the burn ban can be fined up to $300.

"We solicit and appreciate the support of everyone during this time and would request additional caution and good judgment be used by smokers and that smoking material be extinguished in an ashtray or safe container rather than be discarded along our roads and highways," Hudson stated.

"We urge all citizens to work together to protect the lives and property, themselves, their families, and neighbors," Hudson stated.

The burning ban will stay in effect "until sufficient rain has reduced the fire hazard.Temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday in Sebastian County with winds up to 10 mph.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Burn ban issued in Sebastian County Friday

Comments / 1

Related
5NEWS

Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
GREENWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Arkansas#Fire Hazard#County Judge#Fort Smith Times Record
swark.today

Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire

Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
MENA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation

The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body. The house was initially believed to be unoccupied and without utility connections. Special agents of the state police Criminal...
MENA, AR
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
KATV

18-year-old woman found dead in Yell County ravine

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a ravine on the side of the road Tuesday from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a bicycle accident, Yell County Sheriff Heath Tate announced Wednesday. The sheriff's department said the body of Michelle Blankenship...
YELL COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana

Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
FORT SMITH, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy