Due to dry conditions, a burn ban was issued Friday for Sebastian County by County Judge David Hudson.

Outdoor burning of trash, debris, brush, or other materials during the burn ban is prohibited.

Lawns, fields, and wooded areas are exceptionally dry, and the "flashpoint for outdoor fires is unusually low," according to a news release from Hudson's office.

Windy conditions can fuel wildfires. Western Arkansas has been under drought this summer.

A wildfire was reported Thursday night in a wooded area near Greenwood. No property damage was reported.

Anyone violating the burn ban can be fined up to $300.

"We solicit and appreciate the support of everyone during this time and would request additional caution and good judgment be used by smokers and that smoking material be extinguished in an ashtray or safe container rather than be discarded along our roads and highways," Hudson stated.

"We urge all citizens to work together to protect the lives and property, themselves, their families, and neighbors," Hudson stated.

The burning ban will stay in effect "until sufficient rain has reduced the fire hazard.Temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday in Sebastian County with winds up to 10 mph.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Burn ban issued in Sebastian County Friday