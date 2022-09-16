ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Njgud_0hyTkjYg00

At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas.

Several hours later, the NFL star was released on a $1,500 bond at approximately 5:30 p.m. Further details regarding the arrest remain undisclosed.

The 36-year-old athlete is currently a free agent but enjoyed a great deal of success in his time under contract. In March of 2012, Brandon Carr was at the start of a promising career. After being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft, the defensive player then got an even bigger break.

The then-26-year-old signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, replacing Terence Newman as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. That year, he reached his 100th career game while leading the team in interceptions and pass deflections.

Following four successful years with the Cowboys, Carr moved on to a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He then returned to Dallas on the practice squad but was released a month later in October 2020.

Brandon Carr Launched a Children’s Foundation While With the Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Carr takes great pride in his accomplishments with the NFL. His true passion, however, lies in his work off the field. The same year he famously signed his $50 million contract, the then-Dallas Cowboys cornerback established the Carr Cares Foundation.

According to the official Carr Cares website, the foundation “is geared towards improving child literacy by helping young students become proficient readers by the third grade. Along with the literacy initiatives, the foundation also encourages children to live a healthy lifestyle through balanced nutrition and by being physically active.”

Brandon Carr’s love for sports is only matched by his passion for child welfare. His foundation provides students in both Dallas, Texas, and Flint, Michigan, with opportunities to learn and grow, both in the classroom and on the field.

The Carr Care Foundation also supports the NFL Play 60 program, whose goal is to “empower youth to be the most physically active and healthy.”

For Brandon Carr, the inspiration for his foundation came from his upbringing. More specifically, the positive influence of his mother. “I talked to my mom a few times before she passed,” Carr explained in a 2020 interview with Afro Tech. “And she was adamant about branding. She didn’t want me to make a foundation just having football camps and ‘doing the job,’ as she called it.”

“And it hit home,” he continued. “Literacy is what she was preaching from day one. When I dug a little deeper and saw the correlation between adult literacy… Reading is the foundation for everything — math, science, whatever — and that’s what motivated me to go in this direction.”

