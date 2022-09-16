ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turtle Mountain Recovery Center: The importance of recovery

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
BELCOURT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Turtle Mountain Recovery Center (TMRC) in Belcourt on Friday, highlighting the critically important role of recovery services in addressing the disease of addiction.

“The Turtle Mountain Recovery Center is a key addition to the toolbox in the battle against the disease of addiction,” the governor said. “We’re grateful to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians for their continued partnership on this important issue and for taking the lead on this crucial project and investing in the health and well-being of their members for current and future generations.”

“Thank you for your tireless efforts to create pathways to recovery for all of the people of Turtle Mountain and beyond. I know this is a culmination of years of research, planning, and development to make this dream come alive,” the first lady said in her keynote address. “Today is a celebration of taking the next big step toward ending addiction in your community. I am in awe of the spirit, passion, and drive this community has for looking out for each other, extending a helping hand, and creating opportunities for hope, healing, and recovery.”

Little Black Dress Campaign begins Sept. 19

According to a news release, the $18 million Turtle Mountain Recovery Center will more than double the current available treatment capacity in the Turtle Mountains.

Plans are for the facility to begin as a center for culturally-based residential and outpatient treatment of substance abuse. It will eventually become a full-scale behavioral health care practice to also offer mental health services to the communities of the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

Friday’s ceremony included remarks from Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davies, and USDA Rural Development State Director Erin Oban, among others.

The governor and first lady will host the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented on Nov. 3 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Registration is free and open at the Recovery Reinvented website .

