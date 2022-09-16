Nashville DA will not prosecute officers who fatally shot man on I-65

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk will not pursue criminal charges against the nine law enforcement officers who fatally shot Landon Eastep, 37, along Interstate 65 in Nashville on Jan. 27.

Funk said Friday afternoon the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation into the shooting. Previously-unreleased police footage from the scene sheds more light on what prompted officers to use lethal force that day.

"Landon Eastep’s actions were designed to cause officers to perceive an immediate threat and his actions did cause officers to reasonably perceive an immediate threat," said a news release from Funk's office obtained by The Tennessean.

“Therefore, all shots fired were legally justified.”

Nine officers from three agencies — the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Mt. Juliet Police Department — shot Eastep, including:

Sgt. Steven Carrick (MNPD)

Officer James Kidd (MNPD)

Officer Brian Murphy (MNPD)

Officer Justin Pinkelton (MNPD)

Officer Edin Plancic (MNPD)

Officer Sean Williams (MNPD)

Sgt. Charles Achinger (THP)

Trooper Reggie Edge (THP)

Cpl. Fabjan Llukaj (off-duty, Mt. Juliet Police Department)

On Thursday, a federal civil lawsuit filed by Eastep's widow named all nine officers and the cities of Nashville and Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, as defendants.

Newly-released dashcam footage shows moment Eastep pulled metal object from pocket

Funk included new footage from Edge's dashboard camera as he first encountered Eastep, and as Llukaj, an off-duty officer, approached. It showed Edge and Eastep chatting after the trooper approached Eastep, who was walking along I-65, and asked him where he was headed.

Eastep's comments were not clear on the recording, but he appeared to respond to Edge's questions promptly. Edge returned to his vehicle with Eastep's ID for a short period then returned to where Eastep waited, against the interstate guardrail.

At that time, Edge told Eastep he would take him to his destination. Edge also asked if he had anything with him that could harm the trooper, offering to let Eastep discard any such items before he patted him down.

Edge then moved closer in what appeared to be an attempt to pat down Eastep. Edge's body somewhat obscured Eastep's actions from the camera lens, but investigators believe that is when the man pulled out a box cutter and threatened the trooper with the sharp object.

Edge immediately pulled out a firearm and repeatedly ordered Eastep to drop the weapon and get on the ground.

Soon after, the footage showed a car pull over, ahead on the opposite shoulder. A man walked quickly back down the interstate, toward Edge and Eastep. Edge asked Eastep if he knew the man.

It was unclear what the other man, later identified as Llukaj, shouted to Edge, but Edge replied "10-4" and reverted his attention to Eastep.

During this time, Eastep continued to hold the box cutter in his right hand and move slowly toward Edge.

The video then registered Llukaj's voice more clearly as he commanded Eastep to get on the ground while using an expletive before his back appeared in the frame and he was also recorded holding a firearm, pointed at Eastep.

The release also featured a video from the body-worn camera of Kidd, an MNPD officer, including sections that were slowed down to show the moment officials said Eastep took a metal, cylindrical object out of his pocket.

The camera was largely obscured by Kidd's hands holding his firearm in front of him, directly in front of where Eastep stood. It showed the moment Eastep reached down and quickly pulled up into a two-handed hold of a shiny metal object in front of his chest.

Almost immediately, the volley of shots rung out.

Previous releases noted two shots fired after the main volley, after an initial "cease fire" call was heard on video footage from the scene. Footage from Kidd's camera and a third MNPD officer, Sean Williams, showed Eastep's arms still in motion after the first round of shots were fired.

It was not clear from Kidd or Williams' footage if this movement was an intentional action or inertia from Eastep falling to the ground after being riddled with bullets.

Williams' video continued after shots ceased. He approached the body, showing the cylindrical object next to Eastep, and tried to rouse the man before calling for an ambulance.

Funk's report mentions Eastep had amphetamines, methamphetamines and fentanyl in his system at the time of the shooting. The autopsy report indicated the levels of those drugs were below certain reporting thresholds, but it remains unclear how much Eastep was impacted by the substances at the time.

Eastep's widow files lawsuit against officers

The federal lawsuit, filed by Chelesy Eastep, argued the officers should be liable for her late husband's death. The lawsuit condemned the shooting, calling it "execution style" excessive force. The filing also said the local governments failed to properly train officers in de-escalation and use of force tactics for people in emotional distress.

The lawsuit argued the high number of officers who responded with weapons drawn, surrounding Eastep, escalated the situation into a deadly shooting.

"The case comes down to the fact that police officers need to stop treating civilians like enemy combatants in a war zone," David J. McKenzie, one of the lawyers representing Eastep's widow, told The Tennessean. "Landon didn't need to be shot, he needed to be helped — or at the very least, he needed to be left alone."

The defendants had not filed a response to the case in federal court as of Friday afternoon.

