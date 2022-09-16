Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
State panel sends criminal referral to AG in Halcovage case
A panel of state lawmakers on Monday voted 5-1 to send a criminal referral to the state Office of the Attorney General as they investigate whether Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. should be impeached for sexual misconduct. The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts also voted to continue...
Times News
Schuylkill receives $473K for election
Schuylkill County has received the $473,700 state election funding it applied for in August. The new Election Integrity Grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11 signed into law a bill that sets aside $45 million for the grants, which can...
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drug dealers not welcome tenants in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — In Sunbury, the city council plans to crack down on convicted drug dealers looking to rent a home. About 60 percent of properties in Sunbury are rentals. Sunbury City Council is looking to revamp several ordinances that would create new guidelines for renters. One of those ordinances has to do with renting to convicted drug dealers.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 19, 1972
Albert J. Williams was appointed to the Summit Hill Borough Council on a 4-2 vote of the directors. He will fill the unexpired term of James Holmes, who resigned earlier in the month. Williams received the support of John Bevich, John Carnigh, Edward Kane and Grant Neifert while Cosmo Arieta...
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
pahomepage.com
Schuylkill County non-profit holds annual candlelit walk
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The goal of one Schuylkill County non-profit is to raise awareness about drug addiction and overdose. “There is always hope. You can recover, there is help. There’s a support system, you know. Whatever you think you don’t have, you actually do have with us,” said Tammy Rusnock-Kline, a volunteer for Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
skooknews.com
Maria Casey Announces Intent to Run for Schuylkill County Commissioner
This past weekend, Maria Casey, of Minersville, announced her intent to run for the office Schuylkill County next year. Casey, a Republican and the current County Clerk of Courts and former Assistant District Attorney, says common sense and common values is what she will bring to the Commissioner's Office if elected.
Williamsport authority to bill property owners an additional fee
Williamsport, Pa. — Sewer customers of Williamsport will see a rate increase starting in October. The City of Williamsport has transferred ownership of the Stormwater System to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA). According to WSA, this transfer of ownership required a rate increase for necessary upgrades. Residential properties will be billed a flat rate of $10/month. ...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Schuylkill Co. prison gives update
The number of Schuylkill County prison inmates housed in out-of-county jails increased in September. Warden David J. Wapinsky said at a public meeting Wednesday that the county sent 47 inmates to prisons in other counties in August to alleviate overcrowding. As of Wednesday, 50 inmates were in other prisons at...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Reading Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Brandi Lyn Jones. Brandi Lyn Jones, 28, of 1633 Cotton Street, Reading Pa 19606, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on August 8, 2022 for arraignment court.
Times News
Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon gets broadband direction
A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
Times News
State police list data on enforcement
State police at Bethlehem have released crash and enforcement data relating to their Labor Day safety initiative that took place between Sept. 2-5. The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program targeted drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to members of the public. During...
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Comments / 0