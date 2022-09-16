ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
ncwlife.com

Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary

Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
YAKIMA, WA
#Shooting#Police#Self Defense#Violent Crime
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide

Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar. YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate. Janis said police are...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

One Dead in Yakima Shooting, Police Continue to Investigate

One man is dead after a shooting in Yakima on Thursday night. At about 11:15 pm, the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of an altercation at a location in the 1100 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died a short time later of his injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Federal Agents, Yakima Police Seize Guns, Drugs in Raids Targeting Drug Cartel

Federal investigators and Yakima police seized firearms and drugs in a series of raids earlier this month targeting a drug cartel. Detectives from Homeland Security Investigations, agents from U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Yakima police executed two federal search warrants Sept. 9, seizing 27 high-powered rifles, two shotguns and nine handguns, according to a YPD news release.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County Superior Court keeps video appearances for jail inmates

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing. While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at school

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers and family members are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around Noon on Friday, Sept. 16 near Wilson Middle School. According to a social media blast from the Yakima Police Department, the boy’s name is Jonathan Robertson. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a blue Harry Potter t-shirt, blue/green joggers and a gray backpack.
YAKIMA, WA

