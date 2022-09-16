Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
q13fox.com
Police searching for man suspected in Yakima County home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. - Police in the city of Zillah are asking the public's help in locating a man who is a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this month. Investigators said 45-year-old John Seabrook Moss used a gun to force his way into a Zillah home on Sept. 7.
nbcrightnow.com
Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
Yakima drive-by shooting leads to crash that killed two innocent bystanders
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for information about the responsible parties in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the deaths of two other people who weren’t involved in the altercation. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 16 around 9:18 p.m....
ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
Yakima bar patron fatally shot man out of self-defense, release by police
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hours after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man outside of a bar, the subject was released as Yakima police investigators found substantial evidence to suggest he acted out of self-defense. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a bar on...
Local cowboys step in to help deputies capture steer on the loose
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had to enlist the help of some local cowboys on Saturday, September 17, to rope a steer that had gotten loose. According to a Facebook post, deputies were at Badger Road, Goose Gap and Dallas Road attempting to capture the steer shortly after 6 p.m.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide
Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar. YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate. Janis said police are...
nbcrightnow.com
17 year old missing since Saturday found
Alexandra, the 17 year old missing since Saturday in Yakima has been found. According to Yakima Police she is home safe.
One Dead in Yakima Shooting, Police Continue to Investigate
One man is dead after a shooting in Yakima on Thursday night. At about 11:15 pm, the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of an altercation at a location in the 1100 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died a short time later of his injuries.
daystech.org
Yakima police use AI-powered license plate readers to find suspects’ cars in real time
YAKIMA, Wash. — In the previous 5 months, Flock Safety cameras have allowed Yakima-area legislation enforcement officers to arrest an accused kidnapper and baby molester, determine a deadly hit-and-run suspect and get better a document variety of stolen autos. “It’s one officer that never sleeps,” Yakima Police Capt. Jay...
Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled;...
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
FOX 11 and 41
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. At this time, we know N 1st St and Chestnut Ave are...
Chronicle
Federal Agents, Yakima Police Seize Guns, Drugs in Raids Targeting Drug Cartel
Federal investigators and Yakima police seized firearms and drugs in a series of raids earlier this month targeting a drug cartel. Detectives from Homeland Security Investigations, agents from U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Yakima police executed two federal search warrants Sept. 9, seizing 27 high-powered rifles, two shotguns and nine handguns, according to a YPD news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Superior Court keeps video appearances for jail inmates
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing. While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
Yakima police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at school
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers and family members are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around Noon on Friday, Sept. 16 near Wilson Middle School. According to a social media blast from the Yakima Police Department, the boy’s name is Jonathan Robertson. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a blue Harry Potter t-shirt, blue/green joggers and a gray backpack.
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
