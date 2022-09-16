Read full article on original website
Biden: Putin using nuclear weapons would see "consequential” U.S. response
President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine or there would be a "consequential” response from the United States. The big picture: The Kremlin last week said that Russia would continue to wage its war in Ukraine...
Russia increasing strikes on Ukraine civilian targets after setbacks, U.K. says
Facing twin counteroffensives and major territorial setbacks in south and northeast Ukraine, the Russian military has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure in an attempt to undermine Ukrainian morale, the United Kingdom's defense ministry said in an intelligence update over the weekend. Why it matters: Ukraine's pushes into Kherson and...
Ukraine says Russian missile strike came close to nuclear reactor
A Russian missile exploded less than 1,000 feet from a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in an act that Ukraine's Ministry of Defense called "nuclear terrorism." Why it matters: The strike, which did not cause immediate casualties, comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his intent to escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure after his country faced one of its greatest setbacks of the war.
Interview: Ecuador's president seeks "balance" between U.S. and China
Ecuador's interests are best served by "balanced" relations with the world's two superpowers, President Guillermo Lasso told Axios in a wide-ranging interview Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Flashback: One year ago, Lasso's ambassador to Washington told Axios that U.S. indifference was forcing Ecuador and other Latin...
Taliban release American Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap
U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago, was released Monday by the Taliban in an exchange with Afghan drug kingpin Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Frerichs, who worked as a contractor for a decade before his...
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit South Korea for joint navy drills
A U.S. carrier strike group will visit South Korea later this week for its first military drills with the South Korean Navy near the peninsula in five years, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday citing Seoul officials. Why it matters: The upcoming drills will come amid concerns that Pyongyang is preparing...
New Trump tome 'The Divider' offers most comprehensive chronicle of his term to date
The book by veteran journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser is a rushing torrent of anecdotes and recollections. A reader may plunge in at any point and pull up a pail of Trump at full tilt.
Bill Clinton: Democrats can keep control of Congress in midterms
Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as...
Trump's 2024 triumph
Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden
As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”Read it at The Telegraph
Tehran governor accuses protesters of attacks, at least 22 arrested
DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The governor of Tehran has accused protesters of attacking police and destroying public property during demonstrations ignited by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's "illegal" attacks during visit to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she delivered a "clear message of America's commitment to Armenia" on Monday following her visit to the country over the weekend. Why it matters: During the trip, which came days after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia, Pelosi condemned Azerbaijan's "illegal and deadly" attack on the country's sovereign borders.
Treasury and Justice reports tackle crypto crime
The Treasury and Justice departments intend to act as nail and hammer to the dark side of the crypto industry — one working to identify cyber criminals and their exploits and the other, prosecuting and bringing those baddies to account. Driving the news: Friday's slate of reports from the...
Report blames social media for boosting stolen-election lies
A new report out Monday from New York University faults Meta, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube for amplifying false claims about U.S. election fraud and urges the platforms to be more transparent and consistent in their content policies. Why it matters: "Big lie" claims online have contributed to a lack of...
Biden: U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded
President Biden again vowed in an interview Sunday that American forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded the self-governing island — prompting the White House to stress that U.S. policy hasn't changed on the matter. Driving the news: Biden said during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that...
Scoop: Team Trump sees special master as deep FBI skeptic
Raymond Dearie's appointment as special master to review records the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago was a positive development for former President Trump, whose lawyers recommended him. But their call for the low-profile New York judge was befuddling given Dearie has no apparent connection or loyalty to Trump. Driving the news:...
Biden: "The pandemic is over"
President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic "over" in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" airing Sunday evening. What he's saying: "The pandemic is over," Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over."
U.S. military base targeted in failed rocket attack in Syria, CENTCOM says
The Green Village military base in northeast Syria that hosts American troops was subjected to a "failed" rocket attack on Sunday evening, the U.S. Central Command said. The big picture: U.S. forces were investigating after three 107mm rockets "targeted to the base" and a fourth rocket was found along with rocket tubes at a launch point nearby, per a CENTCOM statement. The rockets "failed to strike U.S. or Coalition forces or equipment," it added.
