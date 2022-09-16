ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Health
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Coronavirus
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal, state and local officials. The Baton […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana bicyclist allegedly punches driver in face, flees scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident of domestic abuse that left a woman injured and ended with her attacker in handcuffs unfolded over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Saturday (September 17) night when 35-year-old Carlos Diaz was riding his bicycle in the Gardere area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Freeman
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested in Hundred Oaks Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday morning. The police say they responded to a call about subjects in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge, Prairieville ‘Flu Shot Fair’ in September, October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents can receive their flu shots at Ochsner’s Flu Shot Fair in September and October. Ochsner Health officials said the Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as six months old. Appointments aren’t required by preferred. To make an appointment, click here, or call 866-OCHSNER.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Linus Covid#General Health#Louisianians#Lsu
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, were both arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18. Emergency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy