Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Opelousas man killed in Vernon Parish crash
Louisiana State Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in Vernon Parish.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Person detained after crash that killed 1, injured 2 others, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was detained after a deadly crash in which a driver was trying to get away from officers on Monday, Sept. 19. Investigators have not released any names. They said one person was killed and two others were...
Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal, state and local officials. The Baton […]
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
Louisiana bicyclist allegedly punches driver in face, flees scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident of domestic abuse that left a woman injured and ended with her attacker in handcuffs unfolded over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Saturday (September 17) night when 35-year-old Carlos Diaz was riding his bicycle in the Gardere area.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
2 arrested in Hundred Oaks Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday morning. The police say they responded to a call about subjects in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge, Prairieville ‘Flu Shot Fair’ in September, October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents can receive their flu shots at Ochsner’s Flu Shot Fair in September and October. Ochsner Health officials said the Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as six months old. Appointments aren’t required by preferred. To make an appointment, click here, or call 866-OCHSNER.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, were both arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges.
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18. Emergency...
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
LSU Police: Intoxicated man chased officers while screaming profanities at them
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- According to one source, 316,032 Americans are arrested for drunkenness annually and Louisiana is not immune to such statistics. Over the weekend, police were called to South Stadium Drive on LSU’s campus in regards to a man accused of trying to fight someone in the middle of the street.
Two agencies searching for similar suspect in thefts
Two Acadiana police departments are looking for suspects in similar thefts. They are asking for tips to help them solve the crimes.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10 Vinton, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, soon after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, roughly 3 miles east of the Toomey / Starks exit in Calcasieu Parish. Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, of Carlyss, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
