Fairmont, WV

Fairmont couple charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of heroin while executing arrest warrant

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont couple is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say they went to their camper to execute an arrest warrant and ended up finding a “large amount” of heroin, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.

On Wednesday, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a residence in Fairmont in reference to felony arrest warrants for two individuals, according to a criminal complaint.

Ariel Stanley

When troopers arrived at the “camper where both subjects were known to stay,” they made contact first with one suspect, Ariel Stanley, 28, of Fairmont, and then detained her, troopers said.

At that time, they saw the other suspect, James Varner, 35, of Fairmont, sitting on the couch “with a cell phone in one hand and a needle in the other,” according to the complaint.

James Varner

In front of Varner, troopers saw “what appeared to be a packaging station for drugs” which contained bags, a set of scales, a “large amount” of heroin, containers, needles, “a mason jar full” of marijuana, as well as four bags of methamphetamine, troopers said.

Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced

While speaking with Varner, he “provided an excited utterance advising he was an addict and he sold drugs in order to pay for his habit”; during this time, Stanley also “admitted to relapsing and testing positive for heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana,” according to the complaint.

During a search of the camper, troopers “found [children’s] clothing and hygiene care (diapers and baby changing items),” the complaint said.

The controlled substances were weighed and amounted to 59 grams of heroin, 43 grams of marijuana and 222 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Varner and Stanley have been charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

