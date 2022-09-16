Morelle, Singletary respond to proposed nationwide abortion ban

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a press conference on Friday, Congressman Joe Morelle spoke out against a bill introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham that would create a nationwide ban on abortion.

The bill, introduced on Tuesday, would prohibit those seeking an abortion from receiving the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or risk to the mother’s physical health.

Congressman Morelle said he is outraged by the bill and that there would be a “resounding no” to the legislation.

“For the past few months, ever since the Supreme Court broke from decades of precedence and made the horrific decision and overturned Roe vs. Wade , we have been warned about the dire consequences women will face,” Morelle said. “Out of caution, this is just the start of an all-out assault on women.”

Morelle also added that he will do his best to make sure the bill never comes to Congress for a vote. However, according to Senator Graham, there will be a vote on the bill if the Republicans take back the House of Representatives and the Senate.’

Former RPD chief La’Ron Singletary, in a statement, acknowledges that he believes that there shouldn’t be a nationwide ban on abortion, but still remains anti-abortion.

“While I am personally pro-life with the three exceptions (rape, incest, the life of the mother), New York State has codified abortion into its laws,” Singletary said in a statement. “Joe Morelle likes to call abortion, ‘women’s reproductive rights.’ Does Joe Morelle support that right up to, and including, the moment of birth?”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.