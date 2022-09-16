An eatery specializing in seafood has put down roots in Spring Branch. Alli Jarrett, who owns Harold’s in the Heights, debuted Low Tide Kitchen & Bar at Finn Hall in downtown Houston. It closed during the pandemic, but now Jarrett has reopened it as a brick-and-mortar at 2030 Bingle. Jarrett drew inspiration from the Lowcountry cuisine of South Carolina, where she grew up, and from living on the Gulf Coast. So Houstonians should find Low Tide’s offerings comforting and familiar. Houston Food Finder was invited to try some of the dishes and drinks.

