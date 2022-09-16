ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Jessica Penot to discuss ‘Haunted North Alabama’

MADISON – Coinciding with the approach of Halloween, a local author plans to discuss her ‘haunted’ book. Author Jessica Penot will present her work, “Haunted North Alabama,” at Madison Public Library on Oct. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can meet Penot and learn about haunted destinations in this region of the state and the dark spirits who reside here.
MADISON, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Education
WAFF

Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Uah#University System#Research University#Linus College#The Board Of Trustees#Redstone Arsenal
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Opens Season On A Roll

HARVEST- The Sparkman football team is currently putting up statistics that are among the best in Alabama. Through the Senators’ first four games they have outscored their opponents 193-33 and posted two shutouts and two games scoring over 50 points. “Every time we get the ball, we go to...
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

