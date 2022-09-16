Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
themadisonrecord.com
Jessica Penot to discuss ‘Haunted North Alabama’
MADISON – Coinciding with the approach of Halloween, a local author plans to discuss her ‘haunted’ book. Author Jessica Penot will present her work, “Haunted North Alabama,” at Madison Public Library on Oct. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can meet Penot and learn about haunted destinations in this region of the state and the dark spirits who reside here.
WAFF
Huntsville officials celebrate groundbreaking of federal courthouse building
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials were on site for the groundbreaking of the new federal courthouse building in Huntsville on Monday. The courthouse will be home to the United States District Court of North Alabama when it is completed. The courthouse will have...
WAFF
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
‘MomsMart’ sale to benefit Huntsville Hospital NICU
Almost anything and everyone can be found at "MomsMart" — a semi-annual consignment sale for baby equipment.
98-year-old WWII veteran honored in Jackson County
A 98-year-old World War II veteran was honored for his service at a special ceremony in Jackson County on Thursday.
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
themadisonrecord.com
MSF shows artistic influences at Artist Alley, Crafters Cove and Student Art Tent
MADISON – Informal artisans, budding artists and purveyors of fine art all have a place at Madison Street Festival. Artist Alley participants use their skills to design immaculate pieces of art. Amber Keyes, who is chairing Artist Alley, first attended the festival in 2016. “My family and I really...
Community brings back Cleveland High School band’s concession stand after Thanksgiving fire
CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — After a Thanksgiving Day electrical fire consumed Golden Force Marching Band’s concession stand, the community has united to bring it back. The outline of Cleveland High School’s old concession stand still exists, but there is a new one in its place. The workers inside say it’s not about the building, it’s about […]
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman Opens Season On A Roll
HARVEST- The Sparkman football team is currently putting up statistics that are among the best in Alabama. Through the Senators’ first four games they have outscored their opponents 193-33 and posted two shutouts and two games scoring over 50 points. “Every time we get the ball, we go to...
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
