Ithaca, NY

Swellesley reader photos: Gardens & visitors

Thanks to Swellesley readers who share slice of life photos with us (theswellesleyreport@gmail.com). Priscilla Messing captured the Weston Road Community Gardens heading into fall mode. Phil Gormley shared this photo of a surprising visitor. “We’ve had coyotes before but this one is huge! Very bold too to run around downtown,”...
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says

Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley

SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged

Although I am not from the Syracuse community, as a Syracuse University student, I think it’s important to acknowledge and talk about the educational segregation in Syracuse city schools. Being from New York City, I was able to experience education in a diverse community. SU is made up of an array of diverse backgrounds, and we should pay attention to the larger Syracuse area. This city is now our community too.
