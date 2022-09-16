Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
‘Stand tall:’ Burlington Pride Parade draws thousands
“We have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”
Barton Chronicle
VSP Derby request information on Jay break in.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 5:44 a.m., Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspect were captured. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
WCAX
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
newportdispatch.com
Early morning fire in Irasburg considered suspicious
IRASBURG — A fire broke out in Irasburg early this morning. The Irasburg Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 560 Simino Lane at around 4:14 a.m. The department said when they arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. The structure was occupied,...
WMUR.com
Video: Bears spotted near Mount Washington Hotel
VIDEO: Three bears were spotted near the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Carroll. Just a few years ago, a photo of a bear taking in the sunrise on the porch of the hotel went viral.
mychamplainvalley.com
Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point
Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
Colchester Sun
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
newportdispatch.com
Newport Center teen reported missing
NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Newport Center. Kaylene LaRose, 17, was last seen leaving a residence on #12 Road in Newport Center at 10:00 a.m. this morning. The Vermont State Police say they are actively pursuing leads on...
Plattsburgh on Bed Bath & Beyond chopping block
The home good chain announced 56 stores set to close in the coming weeks -- including the Plattsburgh store on Centre Drive.
WCAX
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
mynbc5.com
Ausable River clean up pulls nearly 80 tires and other trash from waterway
PERU, N.Y. — Community members came together for an annual clean-up at the Ausable River on Friday. For nearly six years, Adirondack River Rentals have partnered with the Ausable River Association to aid in the effort to clean up the river. The Ausable River stretches through the state of...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $569,900 house in Essex Junction has gleaming hardwood floors and lots of living space
This colonial style home in Essex Junction includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary suite upstairs has two large walk in closets and a full bathroom. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half) Price: $569,900. Square Feet: 3,008. HIGHLIGHTS: quartz countertops, modern kitchen,...
WCAX
What construction could look like in Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are getting a look at what the construction of a key connection in Burlington’s South End could look like. This part of the South End redevelopment is called the Railyard Enterprise Project because of its proximity to the railyard at the southern end of Battery Street in Burlington.
WCAX
Plattsburgh gears up for pride celebrations
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Burlington Pride takes place this weekend, Plattsburgh is gearing up for its own festivities, including its first pride parade. The city on Thursday signed off on road closures for the October 1 event. Organizers say it will start by the college and work its way down to Trinity Park.
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
newportdispatch.com
Shots fired in Derby Line, suspect arrested at local bar
DERBY LINE — A 25-year-old man from Derby Line is behind bars after police say he fired a gun during an altercation yesterday. Troopers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fight in progress with shots fired at an address on Main Street in Derby Line. Police say Tucker...
