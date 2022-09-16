Read full article on original website
George Floyd Biography National Book Award Nominee Two Years After Murder
The book is among a list of 10 nominees in the nonfiction category and was released in May just eight days before the second anniversary of Floyd's death.
Washington Examiner
TS Eliot's cruelest months
When Virginia Woolf called Thomas Stearns Eliot an “unhappy man wrapt up in fibres of self-torture, doubt, and conceit,” she may have suspected that he would ruin several women’s lives. Arguably, one of them was Vivien Haigh-Wood Eliot, the poet’s first wife, whom he abandoned and later...
Historical Fiction Turns a Life Into a Story
When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, production temporarily stopped on the sixth season of Netflix’s popular historical drama The Crown, which charts the second Elizabethan age in the United Kingdom. It was done out of respect, a Netflix source said, but it also highlights the strange relationship the real crown has with The Crown. The series depends on actual people and events, but the demands of storytelling mean that the facts must be made to cohere into something beyond a biography: a narrative, as Helen Lewis wrote in 2020.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
Can't-Miss Classic and Contemporary Books By Latine Authors
Dive into one (or more) of these essential books during Latine Heritage Month and beyond.
Book excerpt: "The Marriage Portrait" by Maggie O'Farrell
Maggie O'Farrell, the author of the acclaimed novel "Hamnet," returns with a historical thriller, "The Marriage Portrait" (Knopf), about a teenage girl, a member of the House of Medici, who fears her husband is plotting to kill her. Read an excerpt below. A Wild and Lonely Place. Fortezza, near Bondeno,...
epicstream.com
Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained
Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
The Best Books for a Broken Heart
For years after my last failed relationship, I would hoard lines from books that seemed to describe my ex perfectly and devastatingly. “It gratified him to feel like a desperate man,” Willa Cather writes of the surly husband, Frank, in O Pioneers! “His unhappy temperament was like a cage; he could never get out of it; and he felt that other people, his wife in particular, must have put him there.” Yes, yes, that was exactly how he was! I thought, scribbling down the quote.
Smithonian
Twelve Writers Bring Back Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple
In 1927, with the publication of her short story “The Tuesday Night Club,” Agatha Christie debuted a new and instantly iconic character: Miss Jane Marple, an elderly woman from a small British village, whose twee penchants for knitting and local gossip belie a cunning ability to crack killer crimes.
