ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

29 WCS schools named Reward Schools, district named Exemplary District

Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Knights of Columbus to host Oktoberfest event for local nonprofits

The Knights of Columbus, a fraternal catholic and charitable organization, will host its annual Oktoberfest Knight Out event on Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Saint Phillip Catholic Church gathering area. The adults-only BYOB event includes dinner, desserts, live music, hot pretzels, games with prizes and an Oktoberfest costume...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Fairview, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Recreation Department#Wcpr#Brentwood Public Library
styleblueprint.com

She’s a Driving Force Behind Nashville Parks

As the one-woman show behind Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise Bryan’s lifelong love for the great outdoors has come full circle. From expanding and improving our city parks to coordinating the organization’s upcoming inaugural fundraising event, Louise’s role extends far beyond her job title. She and her husband John also own Savannah Food Company, distributing Savannah Classics hushpuppies and Southern casseroles to area grocery stores such as Kroger. Please welcome the multi-talented (and incredibly busy) President and Chief Executive Officer of Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise C. Bryan!
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
williamsonherald.com

Old Glory DAR hosts Constitution Week programs

Constitution Week has begun, and members of the Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating with a week filled with family-friendly events at the Williamson County Public Library’s main branch. “Bring your spouse, children, grandchildren and friends,” said Lisa Kenney, Old Glory regent. “This...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
traveladdicts.net

12 Things to Do for Christmas in Nashville

Christmas is a special time to visit Nashville. The city brings out its finest decorations, some of its best performances, and lots and lots of Christmas lights. Whether you’re driving through the biggest light display in Tennessee or checking out a winter pop-up bar, there’s something fun for everyone. We’ve spent three holiday seasons in the city and love finding new things to experience in Nashville at Christmas. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy