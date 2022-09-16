Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
29 WCS schools named Reward Schools, district named Exemplary District
Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
williamsonherald.com
The Knights of Columbus to host Oktoberfest event for local nonprofits
The Knights of Columbus, a fraternal catholic and charitable organization, will host its annual Oktoberfest Knight Out event on Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Saint Phillip Catholic Church gathering area. The adults-only BYOB event includes dinner, desserts, live music, hot pretzels, games with prizes and an Oktoberfest costume...
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Free dental services offered by Meharry Medical College, Riverside Chapel
Meharry Medical College and Riverside Chapel are partnering up to offer free dental services to those in the community this Sunday.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleblueprint.com
She’s a Driving Force Behind Nashville Parks
As the one-woman show behind Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise Bryan’s lifelong love for the great outdoors has come full circle. From expanding and improving our city parks to coordinating the organization’s upcoming inaugural fundraising event, Louise’s role extends far beyond her job title. She and her husband John also own Savannah Food Company, distributing Savannah Classics hushpuppies and Southern casseroles to area grocery stores such as Kroger. Please welcome the multi-talented (and incredibly busy) President and Chief Executive Officer of Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise C. Bryan!
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after man hit and killed on Bell Road
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonherald.com
Old Glory DAR hosts Constitution Week programs
Constitution Week has begun, and members of the Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating with a week filled with family-friendly events at the Williamson County Public Library’s main branch. “Bring your spouse, children, grandchildren and friends,” said Lisa Kenney, Old Glory regent. “This...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
traveladdicts.net
12 Things to Do for Christmas in Nashville
Christmas is a special time to visit Nashville. The city brings out its finest decorations, some of its best performances, and lots and lots of Christmas lights. Whether you’re driving through the biggest light display in Tennessee or checking out a winter pop-up bar, there’s something fun for everyone. We’ve spent three holiday seasons in the city and love finding new things to experience in Nashville at Christmas. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.
wilsonpost.com
Hash marks: SEC schools have targeted Smyrna running back and Memphis commitment Arion Carter as a late steal. Will they succeed?
Welcome back to Hash Marks, a Main Street Preps column. Each week during the football season, in this space, we will rewind the previous week and look at the road ahead in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Comments / 0