As the one-woman show behind Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise Bryan’s lifelong love for the great outdoors has come full circle. From expanding and improving our city parks to coordinating the organization’s upcoming inaugural fundraising event, Louise’s role extends far beyond her job title. She and her husband John also own Savannah Food Company, distributing Savannah Classics hushpuppies and Southern casseroles to area grocery stores such as Kroger. Please welcome the multi-talented (and incredibly busy) President and Chief Executive Officer of Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise C. Bryan!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO