Mississippi Babysitter Charged with Murder and Child Abuse After Toddler in Her Care Dies from His Injuries: Sheriff

Read full article on original website
xerxes
2d ago
funny how people always overlook drug charges, if you read the article the couple were drug addicts.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
People
Mother of 5 Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by Ex-Husband as 'Traumatized' Kids Watched
A Minnesota Man has been arrested after authorities say he brutally beat his ex-wife in front of their five young children, resulting in her death. Anders Odegaard, 31, has been charged with the second-degree murder of his former wife, Carissa Odegaard, PEOPLE confirms. He is being held on $2.5 million bond.
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Missouri Man Accused of Kidnapping His ‘Precious’ 3-Year-Old Boy and Killing Him in a Car Crash
A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly kidnapping his two young sons and killing one of them in a vehicle crash. Larry A. Lunnin, 40, remains at the Morgan County, Missouri Jail on a $100,000 bond, records show. Morgan County is in central Missouri along the northern edge of the...
Man Accused Of Kidnapping Ex In Murder-Suicide Plot Questions His Kids On The Stand
Relatives of a Florida man accused of kidnapping, raping and nearly killing his ex-wife as part of a murder-suicide plot continue to testify about the harrowing ordeal. Trevor Summers, 45, began representing himself in court on the second day of his trial and continued to do so on Thursday, after cross-examining both his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, and one of his children about his alleged crimes in March 2017.
Heartbreaking Facebook posts emerge after couple and their three young kids found dead in home in tragic murder-suicide
A MOM shared a heartbreaking post about the son she lost to cancer – just days before she and her three kids were killed. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, reportedly shot dead his wife Tara Milligan, 37, and their children Teresa, 1; Nora, 11; and Finn, eight, at a home in Elks Mill, Maryland, on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
3 Adult Children Neglected Bedridden Mother So Severely She Had Mold Growing on Her Body: Sheriff
A Texas mother died after her three adult children allegedly left her to languish in home-based hospice care. Patricia Martinez, 57, initially survived after Bexar County deputies took her out of the residence, but she died on Saturday, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced. Martinez was originally found wearing an adult diaper...
After Several Delays, Vegan Mom Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering 18-Month-Old Son by ‘Severe Malnutrition and Dehydration’
A vegan mother convicted in Lee County, Florida, of murdering her toddler son was sentenced to life in prison for the “starvation” death of 18-month-old Ezra O’Leary. Sheila O’Leary’s sentenced was imposed in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 29, after several postponements, prosecutors announced. “This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Arkansas Man Claimed to Be Jesus Before Using ‘Chop Saw’ to Amputate His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Child: Sheriff
A 48-year-old Arkansas man and his 30-year-old wife were arrested after the man allegedly claimed he was both “Jesus Christ” and “Satan” before using a chop saw to amputate his own leg in front of their young daughter last month. Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy...
Little Girl Pronounced Dead Found Alive Inside Casket During Funeral
The family of Camila Peralta, 3, said the girl, who would later die of a cerebral edema, was still alive during her first funeral.
International Business Times
Boy, 12, Tries To Save His Mother As She's Repeatedly Stabbed By Her Husband
A 12-year-old boy was injured as he tried to protect his mother as she was being stabbed by her husband with a knife in Enid, Oklahoma. The accused, James Allen Schmitt, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse for the incident. The Enid Police...
People
Man Accused of Raping, Giving Alcohol to 20-Year-Old Indiana U. Student Before She Died Mysteriously
Two weeks after 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan died under mysterious circumstances inside a home in Bloomington, a 33-year-old man who lived at the home was arrested in connection with the case. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape of a victim who is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing...
Science Teacher and His Wife Found Shot to Death at Their Virginia Home: Cops
A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon. Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred. They said they are not looking for any persons of interest.
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says
An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 8