Watch: Owner pretends Rottweiler hurt her, dog’s sweet reaction will warm your heart

A TikTok video showing the adorable reaction of a Rottweiler who thought she’d hurt her owner has left us feeling all warm and fuzzy - and we’re not the only ones!. Shared by the popular account @gangrottie, which has 1.9 million followers who tune in daily to see what it’s like to live with three Rottweilers, the clip shows the pup's owner pretending to be injured after her canine companion lightly mouths her.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
pethelpful.com

Woman's Attempt to Bring Black Lab Home From Grandma and Grandpa's Cracks Us Up

Hanging out at our grandparents house is always fun. We get to be away from the nagging of Mom and Dad while getting into mischief with our grandparents. Dogs seemingly feel the same way based on the way one dog reacted when his mom tried to take him home after a fun week with Grandma and Grandpa!
pethelpful.com

Woman's Sweet Little Hamster Who Acts Like a Dog Has Everyone Falling in Love

When most people think about hamsters, they picture colorful tubes and exercise wheels. Maybe even one of those hamster balls that lets them roam the house! These are certainly the most popular accessories for these tiny rodents, but they're not the only options. For sweet little Oscar, the whole house...
Daily Mail

'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
