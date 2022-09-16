Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for hit and run driver
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State police are still on the lookout for a man they say struck and killed a 47-year-old pedestrian on I-264 in Portsmouth, Va. on Saturday. According to officials, the hit and run happened at 12:48 on Oct. 17, around Exit 6. They say the...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Midweek heat before fall cooldown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest and Central Virginia will be on a temperature rollercoaster as we head into the fall season. Tuesday will start with some patchy morning fog and temperatures in the mild 60s. Once the fog dissipates, more sunshine is in the forecast with a few passing clouds. The warm pattern will continue with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Comments / 0