ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest and Central Virginia will be on a temperature rollercoaster as we head into the fall season. Tuesday will start with some patchy morning fog and temperatures in the mild 60s. Once the fog dissipates, more sunshine is in the forecast with a few passing clouds. The warm pattern will continue with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO