Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police: fight at Sandia High may have involved gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School has lifted a “shelter in place” status after an Albuquerque Police response to an on-campus fight that may have involved a firearm. APD says there have been no reports of any injuries or gunshots. The situation unfolded in the noon-hour Monday. In a tweet, Albuquerque Police officers are conducting a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers

The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
SANTA FE, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Police search for southeast Albuquerque murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in a September 9th shooting. Police say around 4:35 p.m. Raul Zapata, 51, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at the Alon on Central and Tramway. Police have released photos of the suspects vehicle. Anyone with information is asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team was activated Monday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Torretta Dr. and Tower Rd. to a domestic dispute. APD says during the incident one person refused to comply and barricaded themselves inside the residence. The SWAT team was activated and around 7 a.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Suspect in custody accused of four stabbings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested Leroy Lopez, accused of four stabbings Sunday afternoon. Police say it started around 2 p.m. Sunday, with one of the victims being a teenage boy. APD says all of the stabbings appear to be random. APD says the first stabbing was on 1st St. near I-40. They say a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story

"It was hard. It was hard because you expect to be home sooner, but it's not happening," she said. It was in Slovakia, Gross realized she wouldn't be back home for a while and had to make other plans. She enrolled in CNM and got her visa. Through the help of an Albuquerque-based Christian non-profit that works with her ministry in Ukraine, she and her sister moved in with her host parents in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the well-known owner of Gionvanni’s Pizzeria pleaded not guilty Friday. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. Alcachupas is charged with murder and will remain in jail until trial. Thursday a celebration of life was held for Zito. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

