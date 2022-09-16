ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two men have died following an airplane crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. The identities of the victims have...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Over 100 volunteers gather in Oxford Circle to restore historic cemetery

OXFORD CIRCLE - One Northeast Philadelphia community is restoring a historic Jewish cemetery, one stone at a time. More than 150 volunteers gathered in Oxford Circle Sunday afternoon for cleanup efforts at Har Nebo Cemetery. Har Nebo Cemetery was founded in 1890 and is considered Philadelphia’s oldest privately-owned Jewish cemetery....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

