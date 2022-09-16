Read full article on original website
Is the pandemic really over?
President Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. That's not quite an official medical assessment. But Sunday night on 60 Minutes, the president made it clear that the country is pretty much moving on — culturally, at least — from the havoc that the coronavirus has wreaked on the economy, education, and politics over the last three years. "The pandemic is over," Biden said. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." Stocks for vaccine-making companies immediately dropped on Monday morning.
Daily Beast
Ukraine Aid Could Be on the Chopping Block in a GOP-Controlled House
Democrats and Republicans have both been backing Ukraine aid for months now. But there’s a growing sense of unease on Capitol Hill that something could soon happen to disrupt that financial support: Republicans could win the House in November. “I’m absolutely not supporting any further funding for Ukraine,” Rep....
Daily Beast
‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms
Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.
Daily Beast
Trump Is Making Love to QAnon and We Should All Be Terrified
I didn’t think it was possible, but Donald Trump is more dangerous than ever. Last week, he warned America that if he’s indicted, we would face “problems... the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen.” For a man who already incited one violent riot over his defeat in the 2020 election, a veiled threat of violence (nice democracy there—if you can keep it!) cannot be dismissed as a mere toothless bluff.
Alabama's death-row debacle: The state plans to kill a man this week. But how?
The state of Alabama wants to kill Alan Miller. But it is having a hard time getting its act together to do so. On Sept. 12, Alabama made headlines when it announced that it would use nitrogen hypoxia to put Miller to death. It had added this method to its execution arsenal in 2018, making Alabama one of just three states (along with Mississippi and Oklahoma) to authorize it. But none of them has yet to use it in an execution.
The official jailed in the Las Vegas journalist killing due in court
A local elected official is due to face a judge on a murder charge Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him.
Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Won’t Say if He Supports Graham’s Abortion Bill
AVON, OH — Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance would not say whether he’d support a national ban on abortion at a campaign stop at Willoway Nurseries. A Vance campaign spokesperson also declined to offer a position after the candidate left for a radio interview. The federal bill,...
Daily Beast
Tiffany Smiley Would Be the GOP’s New Star, but She’s in the Wrong State
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington won her seat 30 years ago, campaigning as “the mom in tennis shoes.” But there’s another mom in contention, Murray’s 2022 Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley—who is trying to convince voters it’s time for a change as she blasts Murray’s long record and presents herself as the new mom on the block—full of can-do energy and optimism, ready to pick up the baton and run with it.
