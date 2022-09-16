Migrants who were last week flown to Martha’s Vineyard were allegedly given a brochure containing lies about the benefits they could expect to receive in Massachusetts, according to a report. Around 50 Venezuelan and Colombian people were flown on two planes from Florida to the popular vacation spot last Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for what he trollishly termed the “​​relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” Amid previous reports that the migrants were misled about where they were going or what they could expect upon arrival, Popular Information on Monday published images of a brochure which was allegedly given to the migrants who agreed to board the flights. The document, which was reportedly sourced by a legal organization representing 30 of the migrants, claims arrivals in Massachusetts can expect “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” “food,” “job placement,” and other benefits. The benefits described are in fact only available to specially designated refugees, and not migrants currently in the process of seeking asylum.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO