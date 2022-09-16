Metro Atlanta city cuts tax rate to lowest in 35 years

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in Roswell will notice the city’s lowest property tax rate in 35 years.

Roswell City Council approved a property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 of 4.463 mills, according to a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The rate is 5.4% lower than last year’s rate.

The “rollback rate” is designed to offset increases in property values. Residents should see no increase in their city property tax bill compared to last year, according to the city.

Roswell provided numbers that show a homeowner with a property that has a fair market value of $450,000 will pay around $803.34 in property taxes.

City taxes make up approximately 15% or the total property tax bill. The rest goes to Fulton County Schools and Fulton County.

Roswell said only Johns Creek has a lower tax rate in North Fulton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group