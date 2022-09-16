Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Some in Grandview don't know Japanese beetle quarantine is in place
Some people in Grandview may not be aware about the Japanese beetle quarantine currently in place. Just outside of Grandview is the site that people are supposed to be bringing grass clippings, tree branches, or other any other yard debris in order to help contain the Japanese beetle infestation. But...
KIMA TV
Yakima Applefest Pickleball Tournament returns this year with double the participants
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Applefest Pickleball Tournament came back for the second year in a row. Organizers say this years turn-out was twice as big compared to last years. Kids as young at 12 to adults as old as 80 showed up and competed for medals. Pickleball was created in...
KIMA TV
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
Comments / 0