Researchers using drones to learn more about salmon spawning on Upper Wenatchee River

Credit: WDFW

EPHRATA, Wash. – Researchers will use drones to learn more about salmon spawning habits in the Upper Wenatchee River watershed.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is partnering with Washington State University on the research project from September 23 to 26. It will be conducted in the Tumwater Canyon area outside of Leavenworth.

Researchers will conduct physical counts, followed by drone flights to look as the size of gravel, water temperature and flow of the water. They are hoping to use that knowledge to advance conservation efforts for summer Chinooks.

The ultimate goal is to create a model to predict areas of future Chinook salmon spawning.

The drone flights will be conducted daily during the project, with the possibility of a mid-October flight.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.