ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Researchers using drones to learn more about salmon spawning on Upper Wenatchee River

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jadNk_0hyTgFhW00
Credit: WDFW

EPHRATA, Wash. – Researchers will use drones to learn more about salmon spawning habits in the Upper Wenatchee River watershed.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is partnering with Washington State University on the research project from September 23 to 26. It will be conducted in the Tumwater Canyon area outside of Leavenworth.

Researchers will conduct physical counts, followed by drone flights to look as the size of gravel, water temperature and flow of the water. They are hoping to use that knowledge to advance conservation efforts for summer Chinooks.

The ultimate goal is to create a model to predict areas of future Chinook salmon spawning.

The drone flights will be conducted daily during the project, with the possibility of a mid-October flight.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke

The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

U.S. 2 remains closed as crews work to clear hazards

U.S. Highway 2 remains closed today even though the Bolt Creek Fire was reported at 79 percent contained this morning. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said areas along the highway remain hazardous as the fire continues to destabilize the terrain, causing falling rocks, rolling debris and falling trees. The cross-state...
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
State
Washington State
City
Leavenworth, WA
kpq.com

Blue-Green Algae Found at the Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake

The Grant County Health District (GCHD) detected blue-green algae at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake. The swimming beach at the Blue Heron Park will be closed, along with a warning for the rest of Moses Lake. The blue-green algae is a bacterium called cyanobacteria, which is...
MOSES LAKE, WA
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
SKYKOMISH, WA
kpq.com

Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday

The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spawning#Chinook Salmon#Rewritten
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee Bracing for Impacts of Inflation

Just like all municipalities in the United States, the City of East Wenatchee is already grappling with the effects of inflation. East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says as the cost of just about everything continues to go up, there may come a time when the city will have to make some tough decisions.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District looking at big fee increases

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, which brings water to about 10,000 acres of orchards and homes from East Wenatchee to Chelan, is considering fee hikes of up to 77 percent. District manager Craig Gyselinck says most users will see a substantial increase if the irrigation board approves the 2023 budget...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy