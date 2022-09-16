SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff is escalating over accusations of sexual misconduct against an influential state senator amid a leaked document and frustration with the opaque vetting of complaints by a panel of four Senate colleagues. Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto announced this week that an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him had been “indefinitely suspended.” But a newly published legal memo from the investigation describes probable cause that Ivey-Soto violated anti-harassment policies. The stalemate has spawned a complaint to the FBI and a freedom-of-speech lawsuit. Ivey-Soto is a gatekeeper on election reforms amid recent partisan clashes over voting rights and safeguards.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO