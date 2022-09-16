Read full article on original website
Dwindling Colorado River Basin key to New Mexico agriculture
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal system of tunnels and dams known as the San Juan-Chama Project accounts for the bulk of the water New Mexico gets from the Colorado River Basin. There are some historic users such as Navajo Nation farmers diverting water separately from the federal system.
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
KRWG News This Week- Election 2022 coverage
This week: We revisit the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican candidate Rene Rodriguez. We also bring you interviews with candidates running in contested races in southwest New Mexico. Plus, other stories and interviews from the region on KRWG News This Week.
New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
Leaked report roils harassment probe of New Mexico senator
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff is escalating over accusations of sexual misconduct against an influential state senator amid a leaked document and frustration with the opaque vetting of complaints by a panel of four Senate colleagues. Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto announced this week that an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him had been “indefinitely suspended.” But a newly published legal memo from the investigation describes probable cause that Ivey-Soto violated anti-harassment policies. The stalemate has spawned a complaint to the FBI and a freedom-of-speech lawsuit. Ivey-Soto is a gatekeeper on election reforms amid recent partisan clashes over voting rights and safeguards.
