wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa mother shares concerns about son missing in Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA – The third Friday of September is marked to remember those who served our country and are missing in action or prisoners of war. This day is especially meaningful for one Tuscaloosa family. Bunny Drueke’s son Alex was a U.S. Army soldier who volunteered to train Ukrainians on...
wvua23.com
Friday Night Live series brings movie, community engagement to Hay Court
TUSCALOOSA – The Friday Night Live series continued on Sept. 16 at Hay Court with free food, music, face painting and a movie night inside the housing complex center. Tuscaloosa DJ BigDawg Dreday entertained the crowd and said he enjoys doing what he can to support children in the community.
