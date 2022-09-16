ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa mother shares concerns about son missing in Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA – The third Friday of September is marked to remember those who served our country and are missing in action or prisoners of war. This day is especially meaningful for one Tuscaloosa family. Bunny Drueke’s son Alex was a U.S. Army soldier who volunteered to train Ukrainians on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy