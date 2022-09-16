ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder

Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
Bere Regis crash: Woman dies and two injured in four-car collision

A woman has died and two people have been injured in a four-car crash. The crash happened at Rye Hill in Bere Regis, Dorset, on Sunday at 17:00 BST. A 62-year-old woman, from Weymouth, who was a passenger in a white Suzuki Ignis, died at the scene. The other vehicles involved were a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max and a blue Honda Civic.
Leicester disorder: Streets quiet after arrests - police

Police said "proactive patrols" continued in East Leicester overnight following disorder at the weekend. Tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities saw unrest on Saturday night. Twenty-five officers and a police dog were injured, with 47 people arrested and one jailed, police said. Leicestershire...
Man and woman dead following crash on A38 in Somerset

Two people have died following a collision on the A38 in Somerset. The incident happened at 11:20 BST on Sunday between Tamock and Lower Weare, just south of the Mendip Hills. Avon and Somerset Police said a man and a woman in a blue Vaxuhall Agila died at the scene, however, formal identification has yet to be completed.
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue

A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
M﻿an dies in County Clare aircraft crash

A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
Murder victim's family welcome bid to axe not proven verdict

The family of a teenager who was murdered in 1992 have welcomed moves to abolish Scotland's not proven verdict. The body of Amanda Duffy, who was 19, was found on waste ground in Hamilton. Francis Auld stood trial but the case was found not proven by a jury and an...
Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident

The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident. The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft. Mr Johnston's silver Ford Fiesta broke...
Hollywood: Teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The 16-year-old boy was found after being struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, Hollywood in Worcestershire at about 21:30 BST on Saturday. The vehicle involved had left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment,...
