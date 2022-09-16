ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Paris & Prince Jackson’s Birthday Tributes to Their Father Michael Shows He Still Greatly Influences Their Lives

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson didn’t hesitate to honor their late father Michael Jackson‘s birthday, and the photos they shared are some of the sweetest we’ve seen. On August 29, Prince uploaded a series of throwback photos of him, his siblings, and their late father Michael to his Instagram for Michael’s birthday. Prince uploaded the photos with the heartwarming caption, “Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more, but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) In the first super-sweet photo,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
E! News

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend

Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fatherhood#Wedding Cake#Celebrity News#Disney World
Mashed

Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads

If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

People

322K+
Followers
52K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy