New York City, NY

Prince William cancels upcoming trip to NYC in wake of Queen's death

By Emily Selleck, Sara Nathan
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Prince William has canceled his trip to New York City, which was originally scheduled for later this month, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources confirm to Page Six.

We’re told the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit will continue as planned on Sept. 21 even though William will be absent.

The Prince of Wales, 40, who is now the next in line for the throne, was planning to arrive in Boston with wife Kate Middleton before traveling to the Big Apple solo for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

According to a press release, the summit “aims to drive impact around systems-changing climate solutions and amplify The Earthshot Prize’s call to accelerate progress to repair our planet through collaboration and bold innovation.”

William was also expected to make an appearance alongside former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Instead, he will remain in Britain, where the nation continues mourning the loss of its monarch, who ruled the Commonwealth for 70 years.

Prince William has canceled his scheduled trip to NYC following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The news comes a week after the royal family announced the passing of the Queen, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The new British sovereign, King Charles III — formerly known as Prince Charles — described his mother’s death as a “moment of great sadness.”

The new Prince of Wales was planning to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

William first arrived at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8 with his father and Queen Consort Camilla after the palace released a statement about the Queen’s failing health that morning.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

At the time, Middleton, 40, remained at home in England as it was the first day of school for the pair’s children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to mourn their late grandmother. Getty Images
The palace’s statement read, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Just a few hours later, the 96-year-old’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on social media.

William told a mourner that proceeding behind the Queen’s coffin reminded him of walking behind his mother, Diana’s.

William has joined his family — including his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle — for several events to honor their late grandmother.

The current heir to the throne told a mourner on Thursday that walking behind the Queen’s casket during a processional the day prior was “very difficult” and “brought back memories” of mom Princess Diana’s funeral.

In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
CELEBRITIES
