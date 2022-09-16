Britney Spears in settlement talks with dad Jamie, Tri Star after major wins

Britney Spears’ lawyers are having ongoing discussions to potentially settle with her dad, Jamie Spears, and her former management team over the legal disputes surrounding her 13-year conservatorship, Page Six can confirm.

We’re told settlement talks began around three months ago and were renewed last month as the pop star’s major accomplishments recently played a significant role in why parties were finally able to move toward a resolution.

A source exclusively tells Page Six that when a judge ruled in Britney’s favor to both have her father sit down for a deposition and block Jamie’s request to have the “Stronger” singer sit for a deposition herself in July, it became a logical time to renew settlement discussions.

It’s standard procedure for there to be settlement talks during a legal dispute.

TMZ reported Friday that Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart agreed Jamie, 70, and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group would have to pay $7 million in order to end their legal disputes, but we’re told that figure is “not” accurate. Our source did not provide an exact amount.

The $7 million sum, however, is close to what Jamie had allegedly earned throughout his run as his daughter’s conservator.

According to a New York Times report published in December 2021, Britney’s dad received an estimated $6 million over 13 years and Tri Star collected 5 percent of the “Toxic” singer’s “adjusted gross entertainment revenue.”

The report also claimed that Jamie got a $40,000 loan from Tri Star founder Lou Taylor just days before Britney was put into a conservatorship in 2008.

Jamie Spears served as Britney's conservator from 2008 to 2021. AFP via Getty Images

In August, Britney accused her dad of trying to extort her by requesting $2 million as a “quid pro quo” condition in his agreement to exit as conservator.

Jamie was officially suspended as Britney’s conservator in September 2021 following a bombshell testimony from the Grammy winner herself. The guardianship was then terminated altogether in November 2021.

Even before the conservatorship ended, Rosengart has proclaimed repeatedly that he plans to get justice for his client.

After being freed, Britney vowed to “sue the s–t out of Tri Star” in a since-deleted Instagram post in February 2022.

After Jamie’s suspension, the high-powered lawyer called the move a “massive legal victory,” but pointed out at the time that he and his team’s “investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

Britney and Jamies’ reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.