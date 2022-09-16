Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian has their kids ‘80 percent’ of the time

Kanye West says he still gives Kim Kardashian parenting “advice.” WireImage

Not 50/50.

Kanye West admitted his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has their kids “80 percent of the time” — after he tried to get her to split their education between their school in Los Angeles and his Donda Academy.

Speaking on the “Alo Full Mind” podcast on Thursday, he revealed, “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids.”

He added, “She’s still gotta 80 percent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw […] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me.”

West and Kardashian share children North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago. kimkardashian/Instagram

The two split in February 2021. kimkardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been hesitant to send her children to West's Donda Academy. kimkardashian/Instagram

Following Kardashian filing for divorce in February 2021, West has taken to social media to air his disagreements with the way she has been raising their children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — specifically when it comes to their education.

“The standard curriculums that are there, we have to balance them,” he said on the podcast, advocating for his Donda Academy. He added that the private school helps students build their “self-confidence,” something he wants to pass on to his own children.

West often shares his thoughts on Kardashian's parenting to social media. GC Images

West often shares his thoughts on Kardashian's parenting to social media. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

However, the Skims founder, 41, has been hesitant to send her children to the secretive Christian school, prompting outbursts from the Yeezy designer, 45, online.

“You just get to a point, right? And every time you get to that point everyone wants to say ‘oh his mental health,’ and everybody wants you to apologize one million times,” the rapper explained while talking about his social media tirades.

He added, “You’re not allowed to even stand up for the things that you’re handing to your family.”

Earlier this month, fans of the Grammy-winning rapper grew increasingly concerned for his mental health after he went on a rant about his estranged family online. However, West clarified on the podcast that he was just expressing himself.

“The idea of taking the control and the opinions or anything away from the mother or the father takes away a person’s meaning in life. It doesn’t matter how much money you have,” he commented.

Although the former couple has struggled to see eye to eye on where to send their children to school, Ye recently revealed the pair had a “good meeting.”