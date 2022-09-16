‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Confirms That Season 2 Was the Most Chaotic Netflix Reality Show

After enjoying, or perhaps enduring, a summer of reality romance shows, Love Is Blind is back to show all those islands full of singles how to really stir up some chaos. The Pod Squad may all be freezing in their winter getaway house, but Love Is Blind Season 2’s After the Altar coda still delivers nothing but hot goss and spicy drama.

Just a reminder: Season 2’s cast was one of the wildest assortments of personalities ever assembled on a Netflix reality show. This is the cast that gave us crop top connoisseur Shayne, Shaina Queen of Squints , and Shake, a man so frustrating that he even made the Lacheys turn on him . Getting this cast together again was a no-brainer, especially after Season 1’s reunion mini-series included some of the most surprising behavior (and shocking COVID-denialism ) we’ve seen during the whole series. For those of you who haven’t already devoured all three episodes of Season 2’s After the Altar installment, let me just say that it delivers . Not only do we get new developments in the lives of the couples and singles and new couples from Season 2, some of these reveals retroactively change how Season 2 played out. Let’s break this down, couple by couple.

SPOILERS ahead! We’ll start with the good stuff.

Photo: Netflix

After Kyle’s revelation at the reunion that he should have proposed to Deepti, the two of them have become incredibly close. One might say they’re inseparable, or at least they were back whenwas filmed in March 2022. They went grocery shopping together and talked literally every day. We’re talking “first text in the morning and last text at night” level friendship here. Everyone around them could clearly see that these two are feeling each other, and Kyle and Deepti both confided to others that they would be devastated to see each other with other people. So… why aren’t they dating? As Kyle and Deepti both explain during the trip to scenic and frozen New Buffalo, Michigan, neither of them wants to jeopardize their friendship. The series offers some resolution, though: Kyle asks Deepti if she wants to give a relationship a go, and she says yes. They’re now boyfriend and girlfriend, and we even get a kiss!

Of course a lot can happen since March and, as we’re about to find out, fairytale happy endings aren’t a real life thing. You should follow Kyle and Deepti on Instagram for their inevitable declarations of their relationship statuses. And, well, that’s it for the good news!

Photo: Netflix

There’s nothing to report here because, as Shayne struggled to say at the reunion but Shaina said with ease, there’s never been anything romantic between these two outside of the pods. That’s their story and they’re sticking to it! Shayne’s done with romance for now (he might be moving to Panama?) and Shaina’s engaged to a man named Christos who, unlike Kyle, is a Christian.

Photos: Netflix

Shayne and Shaina can claim that nothing happened between them, but Natalie begs to differ. Throughout the episodes, Natalie claims that she saw sexual DMs between Shayne and Shaina — DMs that have since been unsent. This is the reason why Natalie left Shayne most recently — oh yeah, these two got re-engaged, then de-engaged, and are now not speaking to each other since the last time we saw them. Natalie says that she has no feelings for Shayne anymore and thinks he’s a liar. Shaina doesn’t understand why Natalie is stirring this pot, especially since she was with Christos at the time when these DMs were allegedly sent and unsent. To date, no one besides Natalie claims to have seen these DMs, even though everyone has definitely heard about them.

Photos: Netflix

Sal shows up to Natalie’s 30th birthday getaway weekend with his new girlfriend Jessi (you can follow Jessi on Instagram at @jessicapalkovic ) and, man oh man, does she come out swinging. She’s immediately welcomed into the Pod Squad and shows up to Nick and Danielle’s ’80s-themed party dressed as video vixen dominatrix. She knows how to find the spotlight and she’s still with Sal, at least as of three weeks ago . Mind you, all of this goes down in front of Mallory, who is very much at the same freezing wine event and ’80s party that Sal and Jessi attend.

Photo: Netflix

More importantly, Sal finally opens up about what he very explicitly did not talk about during the reunion . Sal tells his siblings that one of the main reasons why he did not marry Mallory is that she disappeared for a few hours one day when they were supposed to meet up to go shopping. He went shopping anyway and when she called him, she was slurring her words. He started to walk back to the apartment where he and Mallory were staying and heard a voice that sounded like Mallory’s. Turns out she was drunk in a car with another guy instead of shopping with Sal.

For some reason, After the Altar waits until the credits to finally share Mallory’s side of the story — although it is kinda funny how offhandedly it’s presented, as if Mallory’s like, “Ugh, this again?” Mallory says she was out with friends that she hadn’t seen in a bit, and “that guy” is someone she’s known for a very long time. She says she did not stand Sal up that day, either, and claims this is another instance of Sal figuring out a way to play the victim.

Photo: Netflix

You probably already how this story turns out, as the couple announced their divorce on Instagram last month . Knowing that,gives us a very thorough depiction of why these two are splitting up. After getting married, Jarrette took it upon himself to… get more jobs, specifically jobs that keep him in close proximity to nightlife. On top of that, Jarrette was still partying multiple nights a week, leaving Iyanna home alone. Iyanna ultimately moved out of their apartment because she couldn’t deal with the nightly stress of wondering when her husband was going to come home. The two of them even get dinner with their parents, and all the parents are like, “Jarrette… the partying… WTF?” Jarrette says that he has a problem with saying no to his friends, and that he’s used to being the life of every event and doesn’t know how to turn that off. The series ends with Iyanna moving back into the apartment with Jarrette; he’s even made them a romantic, living room picnic to celebrate. They say they’re going to work on their issues but, well, they did work on them and the solution was a divorce. Good for them for coming to a conclusion that will hopefully make them happier!

Photo: Netflix

The most stable couple from Season 2 spend all ofhosting events, cleaning up, gushing about each other, and cuddling (with a dash of table-breaking talk). They’re depicted as the success story of Season 2 — oh wait, and then a post-show title card reveals that Nick and Danielle have yet to post a statement to Instagram, so you might wanna follow them just in case.

Come through, Deepti and Kyle — you’re our only hope for lasting romance this season!

Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on October 19.