Stream It Or Skip It: 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' On Netflix Revisits Season 2's Most Popular Singles And Two Married Couples Not Doing Great

By Joel Keller
A few weeks ago, both of the couples who got married at the end of Season 2 of Love Is Blind publicly announced that they were divorcing. Of course, this lends some intrigue to the 3-episode After The Altar season that was filmed about six months ago. Are there signs that Nick and Danielle or Iyanna and Jarrette were in trouble? What’s going on with some of the other people who didn’t get married? And what kind of fake party are they going to attend to bring them all together?
LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: Scenes from the wedding episodes of Love Is Blind ‘s second season are shown.

The Gist: About a year after the weddings — and non-weddings — from Love Is Blind’s second season, After The Altar once again revisits the season’s most popular contestants, and the two couples who ended up getting married: Danielle and Nick, as well as Iyanna and Jarrette.

It’s probably not a coincidence that a few weeks ago, both couples publicly announced that they’re getting divorced, probably to get out in front of their own personal news before public scuttlebutt got too bad. And, as we see the two couples still negotiating their married lives, we can see signs of strain with one of them. Nick and Danielle still seem to be their goofy, costume-wearing selves, even planning a ’80s themed thirtieth birthday party for Natalie.

But Iyanna and Jarrette are definitely in trouble; he still stays out too late and drinks too much, to the point where Iyanna has moved out of their apartment, despite still feeling lots of love for Jarrette.

Among the singles, Deepti, Natalie and Mallory are all buddies and they hang out with each other and Iyanna a lot. Deepti and Kyle have been inseparable since the season finished filming, but they’re in a limbo of “we’re best friends and we don’t want to screw it up if we date and it doesn’t work out.” Neither wants to make the move, though both want to. Shaina is dating a guy she met in Greece, but Natalie is still mad at her for sliding into Shayne’s DMs while the two of them were still trying to work things out. And Mallory is concerned about how she’ll react to seeing Sal at the party, especially because he’s moved on with another girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjfB6_0hyTeqqd00
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Love Is Blind: After The Altar is more like a Bravo-style reality show akin to the Real Housewives franchise, with set up social situations and ginned up rivalries. But, in the case of Iyanna and Jarrette, the marriage stress they’re displaying is very real.

Our Take: Because both of Season 2’s married couples announced their divorces before After The Altar’ s release, the viewing experience changes. Now, instead of taking the relationships on face value, you start to look for signs of trouble, and you’re also looking to see if the show will acknowledge the relationship changes at some point.

It’s actually fascinating that, knowing what we know about Nick/Danielle and Iyanna/Jarrette, each couple presents so completely differently. Danielle and Nick look like they’re past most of their early-relationship drama and are in a smooth sailing phase. On the other hand Iyanna and Jarrette are not shy about airing their difficulties, and Jarrette seems to acknowledge that the issues are on his side of the table. In fact, while the two of them are having serious marital issues, the romantic dynamic between the two of them is almost as sweet as it was during the season.

The rest of the three-episode postscript is reality BS, from the party to Natalie’s mostly imagined beef with Shaina to Mallory ever giving a rat’s patoot about Jessi, the overly-showy new girlfriend he brings around to the party. Given that we’ve never seen the Deepti-Natalie-Mallory-Iyanna friend group with Shaina in any of their various post-show social media, the idea that they would invite her to this birthday party feels completely like a producer’s idea. It just pales on comparison to what’s going on with the two married couples, because it just doesn’t reflect real life and real emotions.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: Mallory expresses anxiety over Sal bringing Jessi to the party, and we see that anxiety as the group toasts with those infernally-annoying gold-toned stainless steel glasses.

Sleeper Star: We forgot to dive into the whole Deepti-Kyle thing above, but we were frustrated for both of them as we were watching them “friend zone” each other. After the marriages, this new pairing was the most intriguing, albeit because all you want to do is scream, “Just sleep with each other already!”

Most Pilot-y Line: Those glasses will never not be annoying. And when Jarrette breaks them out, he says, “There’s no reunion without these!”

Our Call: STREAM IT. Despite all of the contrived reality content, Love Is Blind: After The Altar is still a good way to catch up with the contestants from the previous season. And in Season 2, it’s especially intriguing because of how things turned out for the married couples.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

