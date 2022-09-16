ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Host Matt Lucas Opens Up About Dramatic Weight Loss: “I Was So Big I Couldn’t Really Fit On The Screen Anymore”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3j3z_0hyTenRg00

The Great British Baking Show host Matt Lucas has pulled back on giving into temptation, despite starring on the hit baking show. Earlier this week, he opened up about the inspiration behind his dramatic weight loss — and his undying love for roasted potatoes.

While appearing on the Mid Point with Gabby Logan podcast, Lucas, who is 48 years old, revealed that his father suddenly passed away at 52 and his grandfather was around the age of 56.

“I was looking at the law of averages here and I was very big and I was getting bigger in the pandemic, actually,” he said. “Sort of not being very active, not really going out, not seeing people, just eating a lot of roasted potatoes. I mean, I can’t tell you how many roasted potatoes I ate.”

The Bridesmaids actor, who raved about the classic side dish, quipped, “If you went into your supermarket and you couldn’t find roasted potatoes, that was me. I have to own up to that. No matter where you were in the world, that was me.”

Although he joked that he was eating so many roasted potatoes he began making them into shapes to give him something to do, he said, “I was so big I couldn’t really fit on the screen anymore,” prompting him to cut back.

Lucas, who said he doesn’t do drugs, smoke, and barely drinks, explained the change to his diet was simply not eating as much, admitting, “I’ve still got a proper tummy. I’m not skinny by any means. I’ve just lost some weight. I think I’ve gone from, like, an XXL, sometimes I was an XXXL, down to a medium now.”

Regardless, he said he feels “a bit better” and “a bit relieved” since losing the weight. And it doesn’t seem as though working around bakers is going to be much of a problem as he made sure to note, “I eat sweets still. Love sweets.”

The Great British Baking Show premieres new episodes every Friday on Netflix.

Tags

Matt Lucas

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Netflix Episode Guide: When Do New 2022 Episodes Premiere on Netflix?

A whole new season of The Great British Baking Show premiered on Netflix this morning, introducing us to 2022’s cast of lovable bakers. We watched as they mixed and measured, decorated and despaired, and took praise and put-downs from Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. But wait! Only one episode of The Great British Baking Show Season 10 premiered today? Where’s the rest of this season? Surely there’s more than one episode in Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show Collection 10?!?!
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 10 Be on Netflix?

It’s time once more to speak the sacred words: “On your marks, get set, bake!” A new season of The Great British Baking Show is coming to Netflix sooner than you might think. Despite rumors that Queen Elizabeth II’s death would delay the premiere of Great Britain’s beloved baking show, The Great British Baking Show Season 10 (or Collection 10) is premiering on Friday, September 16 as scheduled. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, and twelve new bakers are here to comfort us in our hour of grief!
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 10 Has a New Hottie Baker: Sandro

The Great British Baking Show is back on Netflix and the world is a better place for it. In the first episode of The Great British Baking Show Collection 10, Paul Hollywood resisted giving anyone (aside from himself) a “Hollywood Handshake,” sweet, struggling new baker Rebs managed to bounce back in the Showstopper Challenge, and our first Star Baker of the season, Janusz, gave us an iconic soundbite: “I’ve won Star Caker in the Bake Week (!!!)” But the thing I can’t wait to tell all of my fellow Great British Baking Show fanatics is that there’s a new hottie in...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘The Great British Baking Show’ 2022 Contestants: Meet the New Bakers

A new season of The Great British Baking Show just premiered on Netflix which means it’s time to fall in love with a whole new cast of bakers. And folks, this batch of bakers is extremely lovable. There’s grocery store employee Carole with her technicolor hair, adorably jolly (except when he’s always sobbing) Janusz, and bodybuilder/nanny Sandro. The Great British Baking Show‘s casting department knows how to scour the United Kingdom for not only the best and brightest home bakers, but also captivating TV personalities to boot. The Great British Baking Show Season 10 kicks things off with twelve new bakers....
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Logan
Person
Matt Lucas
Decider.com

‘The Great British Baking Show’: Who is Chloë Avery?

Netflix‘s The Great British Baking Show is usually able to transport us far away from the sorrows of the real world, but if you watched the Season 10 premiere all the way to the end, you’ll have noticed a somber tribute. The last shot of The Great British Baking Show “Cake Week” is a photo of a smiling woman in the tent holding a cuppa. Below this image are the words: “In loving memory of Chloë Avery 1980-2022.”
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber. As Blair’s intro video went into, the movie star (Cruel...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big I#Overweight And Obesity#The Mid Point
Decider.com

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Confirms That Season 2 Was the Most Chaotic Netflix Reality Show

After enjoying, or perhaps enduring, a summer of reality romance shows, Love Is Blind is back to show all those islands full of singles how to really stir up some chaos. The Pod Squad may all be freezing in their winter getaway house, but Love Is Blind Season 2’s After the Altar coda still delivers nothing but hot goss and spicy drama. Just a reminder: Season 2’s cast was one of the wildest assortments of personalities ever assembled on a Netflix reality show. This is the cast that gave us crop top connoisseur Shayne, Shaina Queen of Squints, and Shake, a...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Is Blind: After The Altar’ On Netflix Revisits Season 2’s Most Popular Singles And Two Married Couples Not Doing Great

A few weeks ago, both of the couples who got married at the end of Season 2 of Love Is Blind publicly announced that they were divorcing. Of course, this lends some intrigue to the 3-episode After The Altar season that was filmed about six months ago. Are there signs that Nick and Danielle or Iyanna and Jarrette were in trouble? What’s going on with some of the other people who didn’t get married? And what kind of fake party are they going to attend to bring them all together? LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Leaving Netflix: Where To Watch The Beloved Sitcom Online

It’s fair to say that I’ve watched a lot of Schitt’s Creek in my life. I mean… a lot. I once streamed the entire series to catalog the best jokes from each and every episode (worth it!), and in October of 2020 I published a detailed article ranking all of Alexis’ best “Davids.” Needless to say, I love Schitt’s Creek. But, sadly, Dan Levy’s beloved sitcom is leaving Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke’s Netflix Movie Comes With a Major Twist

Do Revenge on Netflix is a complicated movie about complicated women. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson—the same director who brought you the bittersweet Netflix rom-com Someone Great and the MTV series Sweet/Vicious—this new dark comedy pairs up Maya Hawke, aka Robin from Stranger Things, and Camila Mendes, aka Veronica from Riverdale to, as they put it in the movie, “do each other’s revenge.” What could possibly go wrong? Both leads are full, nuanced people with complex backstories, which is fantastic, but it also means there are a lot of threads and moving parts. Paired with not one but two plot twists, Do Revenge may be...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Intervention’ on Netflix, Where Addicts Encounter Tough Love And Ultimatums to Get Clean Or Else

Intervention has drifted between A&E and LMN over its 24 seasons and counting, but for now Netflix has only added season 21, which features eight episodes of individuals struggling with addictions to crack, alcohol, opioids, painkillers, meth, and fentanyl and the efforts of family members and loved ones to offer them a path toward rehabilitation and a renewed interest in living. INTERVENTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  Opening Shot: Melanie is a mother and crack addict who lives in Sudbury in the Canadian province of Ontario. “Melanie has agreed to participate in a documentary about addiction,” an onscreen graphic tells us. “But...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance’ On Netflix, Where A Top American Teen Gymnast Joins An Australian Academy After Hurting Her Knee

We seem to say this every time we come across a feelgood teen drama aimed for kids, but it’s almost refreshing to see teens doing things that are inspiring instead of seeing them have sex, drink and party. Call us old fuddy-duddies, but we’re encouraged that Netflix seems to be investing in a lot of shows that are more about the inspirational than about, well, the other stuff. A new series from Australia is in that inspirational category.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mirror, Mirror’ on Netflix, a Kooky, High-Concept Spanish Comedy About the Quest for Identity

Spanish comedy Mirror, Mirror (Espejo, Espejo), now on Netflix, boasts a novel concept: What if your reflection in the mirror had a mind of its own? Or maybe it’s more accurate to say that you can converse with it, agree with it, debate it, be reinforced by it, just like we kind of do already, albeit less literally. Interesting idea, and one that makes for an ensemble comedy with potential; let’s see if any of that potential is fulfilled.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy