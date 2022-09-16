ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU

Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
newsfromthestates.com

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

“Removing turf grass from the landscape is an excellent approach for saving water, but if we remove all the turf grass, the temperature will go up,” said the study’s lead author. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate...
NEVADA STATE
themesatribune.com

Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs

Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district

PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ryan Meeks - Escape To Arizona

Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?

FOMC Meeting - Raising Fed Funds Rate and How This Can Affect Mortgage Rates. This week the Federal Reserve is set to meet and poised to increase the fed funds rate by 75 basis points - or 3/4 a percentage - in its fight against inflation. The fed funds rate is the rate banks lend to each other overnight. This directly affects short-term loans like credit cards, auto loans, or adjustable rate mortgages. This is said to be the fed's best tool in its fight against inflation and the objective is to create less demand, thereby decreasing the rate of inflation. If it costs banks more money to borrow, they must pass on this increase to their customers. Keep in mind that more personal items such as credit score/history go into setting the specific mortgage rate for any client.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense

The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE

