If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Pac-12 announces kickoff time for ASU vs. USC, Arizona vs. Colorado
The Pac-12 on Monday announced the start times for Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football for their Week 5 matchups on Oct. 1. ASU will travel to Los Angeles for their matchup with the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the opening kickoff set at 7:30 p.m. MST.
East Valley Tribune
Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU
Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking. He hoped Herm Edwards, despite no head college coaching experience and nine years in a television studio,...
CBS Sports
Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Arizona State 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Eastern Michigan Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field at 11 p.m. ET.
Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job
Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?
Phoenix Mayor Condemns Suns Owner Robert Sarver in Statement
City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego releases statement on Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver.
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, rain chances start overnight with a 30 percent chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms stretching into your early Tuesday morning commute. Then, we'll...
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
newsfromthestates.com
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
“Removing turf grass from the landscape is an excellent approach for saving water, but if we remove all the turf grass, the temperature will go up,” said the study’s lead author. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate...
themesatribune.com
Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs
Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
AZFamily
Three hikers rescued after suffering heat-related illness on Scottsdale hiking trails
Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Officers arrived at the...
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?
FOMC Meeting - Raising Fed Funds Rate and How This Can Affect Mortgage Rates. This week the Federal Reserve is set to meet and poised to increase the fed funds rate by 75 basis points - or 3/4 a percentage - in its fight against inflation. The fed funds rate is the rate banks lend to each other overnight. This directly affects short-term loans like credit cards, auto loans, or adjustable rate mortgages. This is said to be the fed's best tool in its fight against inflation and the objective is to create less demand, thereby decreasing the rate of inflation. If it costs banks more money to borrow, they must pass on this increase to their customers. Keep in mind that more personal items such as credit score/history go into setting the specific mortgage rate for any client.
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
