Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
KCCI.com
Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road shuts down and leaves people with fewer options
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
weareiowa.com
Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
kttn.com
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
KCCI.com
Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
California man arrested following a pursuit in Stuart
(Stuart) A California man was arrested following a pursuit in Stuart Friday evening. The Stuart Police Department says at approximately 5:03 p.m. a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on White Pole Road into rural Guthrie County. Shortly after passing Talon Avenue, the driver, later identified as Jordin Andres Polanco of California, jumped from the moving vehicle. Polanco then ran west along White Pole Road and attempted to enter two separate passing vehicles by opening their doors. While attempting to enter one of the vehicles it is alleged that Polanco assaulted a female driver while trying to force her from the vehicle. As an Officer neared Polanco he ran south into a corn field. Polanco was seen exiting the corn field a short time later and was apprehended by Stuart Police and a Guthrie County Deputy. Polanco resisted arrest and an electronic control device was deployed.
KCCI.com
Iowa family speaks out about brain disease after loved one was shot and killed by police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — InSeptember 2020, Scott Heisler was shot and killed by police in West Des Moines. But it wasn't until after he died that his family found out he had been struggling with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease their loved one was diagnosed with after his death.
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
Des Moines man identified as victim in deadly weekend motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines. Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident
A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
